Teen-led activist group Bend 4 BLM — which stands for Black Lives Matter — held a rally Wednesday afternoon at the steps of the Bend-La Pine Schools administrative building. The group leaders, along with some local students and people of color, spoke about their experiences witnessing and experiencing racism in local schools.
Bend 4 BLM leaders handed out sheets of equity-focused demands to the approximately 50 attendees at the rally. The group is asking for many changes from the school district, such as adopting a more unbiased curriculum, hiring nonpolice security staff, and ending what they said was protecting staff who have acted with prejudice. The group expects to meet with new interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist soon, according to the group leaders.
The rally comes after weeks of sustained anti-racism protests and rallies nationwide after the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
