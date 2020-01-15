Felipe Castillo has picked up his grandkids from Barnes Butte Elementary on Prineville’s northern plateau for years. Sitting in his car on a chilly Monday afternoon, about 20 minutes before the final bell rang, he noted how the school’s parking lot was already full.

“By the time you know it, all the (side streets) will be filled up too,” Castillo said, chuckling. “If you’re not here early, you’re not going to get parking.”

It makes sense that Barnes Butte has a stuffed parking lot. According to the school’s principal, Jim Bates, both elementary schools in Prineville — Barnes Butte and Crooked River, which each have more than 650 students — are filled to the brim with kids.

“We are using every inch of the building,” Bates said. “Both of us are at capacity now, … and we are desperately needing more space.”

Crook County School District’s new K-4 magnet elementary school opening in September is partly intended to address overcrowding issues at the two elementaries. The school will also provide Crook County families with another education option, centered around hands-on learning.

The new school will host about 250 students and give the two existing elementary schools some breathing room, said Crook County School District Superintendent Sara Johnson. She said at Crooked River, even the computer lab had to be converted into a classroom, and the computers roam the building on carts.

“There’s no empty classrooms for us to expand into,” Johnson said.

Average class sizes at Barnes Butte and Crooked River range from about 24 to 29 students, depending on the grade, according to the school district.

Bates will leave Barnes Butte to be the principal of the new school, located in the district’s Pioneer South building near downtown Prineville.

The school will focus on arts, technology and adventure learning. The latter technique involves students learning topics through hands-on lessons, sometimes outdoors, Bates said.

“You learn best by living it,” he said. “There’s wonderful opportunities to work with the city and county to develop outdoor spaces here in Crook County.”

Some parents said they liked the themes of the incoming elementary school.

“It would change things up a little bit, and give kids different opportunities,” said Levi Gutierrez, a parent of two Crooked River Elementary School students.

“I think it’s interesting and different,” said LeAnn Osborne, whose daughter attends first grade at Barnes Butte Elementary School.

Johnson said the new school’s hands-on learning methods may also be adopted by Crooked River and Barnes Butte if successful.

The district will soon be hiring more teachers to staff the new elementary school, Johnson said. Those new teachers, along with existing Crook County staff who will move to the new school, will be trained over the summer in the new elementary’s unique curriculum and learning style.

The Pioneer South building currently hosts Pioneer Secondary Alternative School. Come September, those students will move to the neighboring Pioneer North building, which is being remodeled, Bates said.

The process to name the new elementary school will begin next month, and community members will get to offer ideas, Johnson said. The school district’s policy states that new schools cannot be named after a person, living or dead.

Crook County administrators will work out an application process for the new school before it opens in the fall, Johnson said.

Bates, who’s been Barnes Butte’s principal since its opening in 2015, said he was chosen to lead the new school due to his experience of taking new schools “from dirt to done.” He said he was excited to give Prineville families another option.

“I love Prineville and the kids dearly,” Bates said. “I’m excited about offering families additional choices about where to go to school.”

Some Prineville parents agreed, saying they’d consider applying to have their kids attend the new school in September.

Paige Sarkkinen said she’d likely wait a year before deciding if she wanted her daughter, currently attending kindergarten at Crooked River, to move to the new school.

“I would wait to see how it went, and how other parents talked about it,” she said.