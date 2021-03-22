The fate of Oregon State University’s embattled president, F. King Alexander, will once again go before the university’s board of trustees.
The trustees announced they will meet again publicly Tuesday “to discuss and consider action regarding President Alexander’s leadership.”
OSU spokesman Steve Clark confirmed the meeting Sunday but declined to elaborate on what prompted the board to revisit the question of Alexander’s leadership, saying it was “a number of considerations.”
Alexander has come under fire after an investigation detailed leadership failures in the handling of sexual violence and misconduct at Louisiana State University when he was its president and chancellor from 2013 to 2019.
In a 12-2 vote the OSU board decided Wednesday not to terminate Alexander, instead placing him on probation through June 1 and pledging to hire an outside consultant to review his conduct.
But that did not end the controversy.
The next day the university’s Faculty Senate took a preliminary vote of no confidence in Alexander and also called for the trustees to resign. That same day, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called on the OSU board to fire Alexander if, after the independent review, it found he failed to meet ethical and legal responsibilities to protect students at LSU.
Tuesday’s meeting on Alexander is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be open to the public, but the board gave notice it may hold a closed executive session as well to discuss discipline and other measures exempt from public meetings law.
