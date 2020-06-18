Oregon State University’s faculty union has its first contract.
Two years after achieving recognition by the state, United Academics of OSU has ratified a four-year deal with the university. The 46-page collective bargaining agreement covers a wide range of issues, including compensation, benefits, disciplinary action and grievance procedures. The pact also contains a statement in support of academic freedom and a “no strike, no lockout” provision.
The agreement covers 2,400 teaching and research faculty, including those who work online, at satellite campuses and elsewhere in the state through programs such as the Extension Service. It does not cover so-called “professional faculty,” a category that covers administrative employees, counselors, IT specialists and others.
The deal was ratified June 12 by the rank and file and approved by OSU President Ed Ray. It went into effect on Monday and will run through June 30, 2024.
”We had good voter turnout and the contract passed with over 99% approval, so we’re very happy about that,” said Kathleen Stanley, a senior sociology instructor and a member of the union bargaining team.
Among the contract’s more notable provisions, Stanley said, are:
• A minimum salary increase for fixed-term faculty, the instructors and researchers who work on short-term contracts and typically earn much less than tenured and tenure-track faculty members.
• Pathways to promotion for physical activity instructors, English as a second language instructors and research associates.
• Health insurance for families of postdoctoral employees.
• A bridge-funding pool to help keep labs open between research grants.
• 120 hours of paid family leave for all faculty.
• An arbitration clause for unresolved grievances.
In addition, Stanley said, the contract contains language to shield faculty from some of the potential financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under terms of the agreement, she said, OSU must make up the first $35 million in lost revenue from sources other than salary reductions; between $35 million and $63 million in revenue losses, there’s a sliding scale for pay cuts designed to ease the impact on the lowest-paid faculty members; and in the case of lost revenues of more than $63 million, the two sides must come back to the bargaining table to renegotiate.
”The idea is to keep everybody in the boat and try to keep the boat afloat until we can get through these difficult times,” she said.
Residents of western Lane County should be on the lookout, the county sheriff’s office said Thursday, after as many as three cougars were spotted in and around Veneta.
Officials with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple reports over the last few days of the big cats near East Bolton Road and Hunter Avenue in the city, which is about 15 miles west of Eugene.
“Information indicates there may be two, possibly three cougars in the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, though it did not say when the animals were seen.
None of the cats had approached people, according to the sheriff’s office., and officials would hang warning signs in neighborhoods where the animals were seen.
“While the cougars have only been sighted at night,” officials said, “cougar sightings during the day this close to residential areas would be unusual and would cause additional concern.”
