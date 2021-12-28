OSU Cascades
A couple walks across the Oregon State University-Cascades campus on Jan. 15.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Oregon State University-Cascades will require COVID-19 booster shots for students and staff as the university plans to begin winter term in-person Jan. 3, despite ongoing concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The university, which announced the new plans and requirements in a press release Tuesday, is strongly recommending that all students and staff receive a COVID-19 test and booster shot prior to returning to campus. Students living in residence halls will also be required to get tested when they return to campus next week.

Students and staff are required to get the booster dose winter term when they become eligible six months after receiving their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or their single shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The university’s decision to move forward with regular on-campus operations was informed by health officials and “buoyed by positive signs that Omicron, while highly transmissible, may be resulting in milder symptoms and fewer cases of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president, said in the press release.

Johnson said that the university’s vaccination rate of “more than 93% among OSU students and employees” can help prevent on-campus infection. Johnson added classrooms “have not been a significant source of virus spread” because students and faculty are vaccinated and wear masks.

The statement comes as all public universities in Oregon  planned to hold classes on-campus as winter term begins, according to the press release.

Meanwhile, universities across California and Washington will temporarily have remote courses starting next week as COVID-19 infections surge nationwide due to the omicron variant. In Oregon, total COVID-19 cases climbed by 25% over the past week.

OSU said it will offer voluntary COVID-19 testing as winter term begins next week and will assist local health care officials and agencies in promoting booster shot clinics and testing. 

The university’s COVID-19 protocols for in-person events will be reviewed and updated as the term continues, the press release said.

