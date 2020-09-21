Before he shifted his career to academia, Andrew Ketsdever was a civilian U.S. Air Force aerospace engineer for two decades.
Now, as the leader of Oregon State University-Cascades' academic and research programs, Ketsdever hopes to use his analytical engineering mindset to find solutions for the university, such as how to offer courses during the COVID-19 pandemic and choosing degree programs that benefit Central Oregon.
“From the engineering perspective, everything in the world starts to look like a problem that can be solved," Ketsdever said.
Ketsdever was named dean of Academic Affairs for OSU-Cascades on July 1 after a national search. This position puts him as the university's second-in-command behind the university's vice president, and he directly oversees 110 research and instructional faculty members.
Ketsdever had worked at OSU-Cascades for two years prior, as the associate academic dean. Before that, he spent 10 years at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, where he held multiple administrative and professorial positions.
As OSU-Cascades' academic dean, Ketsdever will oversee the new engineering science degree program this fall, which teaches students a variety of disciplines in the field. He believes this degree program will benefit Central Oregon business, and he hopes to introduce more programs to the university that will do the same.
In particular, Ketsdever and other OSU-Cascades staff have discussed creating an entrepreneurship-focused degree program, he said.
“That is the spirit of Central Oregon, that entrepreneurial spirit," he said. "A degree program that can address the needs of startup businesses here would be a great program to have.”
Ketsdever is also overseeing how courses are taught during COVID-19, whether remotely, in-person, or a mix of both. OSU-Cascades' plan for the fall semester, which begins Wednesday , is to offer many courses partially in-person, but have cameras in every classroom to allow for remote learning for students, if they choose. Faculty also get a choice of whether or not to teach in a classroom.
It will take a dedicated effort to make sure school runs smoothly this fall, Ketsdever said.
"It’s going to require our students to behave differently; it's going to require our faculty to teach differently," he said.
Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades, said the main reason Ketsdever was hired was due to his strong connections with the university's faculty and staff.
"Sometimes, it’s not an advantage to be an internal candidate, where everyone knows you too well," she said. "But in this case, everyone was super supportive of what Andrew had done during his two years, and felt he would be a great candidate.”
