Erika McCalpine, a business faculty member at Oregon State University-Cascades, has been named executive director of strategic diversity initiatives at the university.
McCalpine is the founder and director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory at the Bend campus and president-elect of the OSU Faculty Senate.
“Erika has demonstrated a remarkable ability to lead through complex and challenging social issues, and build bridges across OSU campuses and throughout our community,” Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades, said in a statement. “I am confident that Erika will bring practical solutions as OSU-Cascades’ increases its capacity to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.”
McCalpine will advise Ketsdever and campus leadership in designing and implementing strategies to advance social justice, including an annual diversity, equity and inclusion training program for employees and a new on-boarding program.
“I’m looking forward to accelerating OSU-Cascades’ diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and to continuing to work with partners across Central Oregon as we create welcoming environments for people from all walks of life,” McCalpine said.
