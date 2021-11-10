The number of students pursuing degrees at Oregon State University-Cascades has continued to grow despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on enrollment at colleges and universities nationwide.
Students seeking degrees at the Bend campus increased 2% this fall over fall 2020, and students are taking significantly more courses. Of the 1,247 students enrolled, 1,043 are undergraduates and 204 are graduate students, according to the university.
Jane Reynolds, the university’s executive director of enrollment management, said growth has been in graduate students, particularly for the new doctorate of physical therapy program, which has a cohort of 45 students.
While the university saw a big jump last year in freshmen undergraduate students, the number stayed about the same this year, with nine fewer students, or 1% less than in fall 2020.
“We feel lucky that we’re very close to the same in undergraduate students,” Reynolds said. “Many schools are down. But I think there’s students who are super excited to be back on campus and there were some who are concerned about their safety or meeting in person. There are masks in the classroom, but for some students that felt risky, and so I think they made other choices.”
She said some students opted to join Oregon State University’s online Ecampus program, which saw enrollment spike by 14%.
While undergraduate enrollment at the university has not been hit as hard as other universities, its graduate enrollment trends seem to match trends nationwide.
As of late September, fall 2021 enrollment data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, an education nonprofit , showed no signs of recovery from last year’s declines.
Undergraduate enrollment is down 3.2% from a year ago, and a total of 6.5% from two years ago, according to the organization. First-year student numbers declined by 3.1% overall. Meanwhile, graduate enrollment has grown by 2.1% from last fall, and a total of 5.3% over two years.
Enrollment at private nonprofit four-year schools fared better than other higher education institutions, and community colleges have continued to be the most adversely affected.
Reynolds said the university saw a gap in the number of transfer students. She said that because fewer students started at community colleges last year, fewer students transferred.
Of the 541 transfer students at OSU-Cascades, 69% are from Central Oregon, and 57% transferred from Central Oregon Community College.
COCC, which has seen overall enrollment drop over the years, saw an increase in fall enrollment by 2.5% compared to fall 2020.
Fifty-one percent of OSU-Cascades students this fall are from Central Oregon, and 81.8% are from Oregon. Students from out-of-state increased 4.7%, and five other countries are represented within the student body.
Of the students enrolled at OSU-Cascades, 20% are students of color and 25% are first-generation undergraduate students.
Most first-year students live in the on-campus residence hall, and Reynolds said that the return of in-person instruction has brought new energy back to the campus.
“It was so quiet last year,” she said. “The energy just feels so great this year. It’s a huge difference and we’re really excited to see that.”
Samara Shinholster, a first-year student from Albany, said that after having her junior and senior year of high school disrupted by the pandemic, she was ready to go off to college and back to in-person instruction.
She said that while the last two years of high school are notoriously stressful, she enjoyed having a lighter load as a result of the pandemic. But she said the lighter load also had ramifications on her academic performance at the start of the school year. She said students were also eager to socialize.
“It was a hard adjustment because you just want to hang out with people and you want to catch up on what you’ve missed out on the last two years, but you can’t forget what you’re here for and that’s school,” Shinholster said. “And that’s been a hard adjustment that we’re all getting used to, I think.”
