Kelly Sparks, an Oregon State University-Cascades senior official responsible for much of the Bend campus' expansion, is leaving her current role in September.
Sparks, the university’s vice president for finance and strategic planning since 2013, is leaving Oregon State for the University of Maine, where she will serve as the chief business officer and vice president of finance.
OSU-Cascades underwent a dramatic change during Sparks’ tenure at the university, growing from a handful of scattered buildings in Bend to a 128-acre campus on the city’s west side. While she described the departure as “bittersweet” she said the move to Maine was a career opportunity.
“It’s been an honor to be part of this campus' growth and development,” said Sparks. “There is so much momentum here and so much opportunity for the campus to keep growing. I have built a strong team that will continue to lead.”
Sparks said he is looking forward to the move across the country to Maine, where she will join a university that was established in 1865, and is known for its research-related fields, engineering and natural sciences.
“The opportunity to jump to the next level, the next adventure, the next opportunity to help another university, put them on a growth trajectory, it’s a great opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” she added.
At the University of Maine, she will oversee business and finance operations for campuses with nearly 12,000 enrolled students. Sparks’ last day with OSU-Cascades will be Sept. 30.
Sparks said she is looking forward to helping a larger campus “think outside the box” and wants to bring some of the creativity and entrepreneurial perspective that helped her at OSU-Cascades.
During her time with OSU, Sparks oversaw the purchase of the complex properties that make up the current campus, including a former pumice mine and a former county-owned demolition landfill.
Sparks is credited with putting together the construction and engineering teams that developed a plan to use fill from the landfill to build up the former pumice mine, a project that saved 30,000 one-way truck trips, according to a release from the university.
Roger Lee, the former head of Economic Development for Central Oregon, said Sparks has helped OSU-Cascades through some sticky situations during the university's early development and land use acquisitions.
"Like any big, worthwhile endeavor, there were several points in time where the future of the OSU Cascades Campus was in serious question," said Lee. "Often behind the scenes but occasionally in the public spotlight, Kelly has been a steady and constant force that has helped this incredibly important asset to the regional economy become a reality."
When OSU was seeking a site for development of a campus in Bend, there was significant opposition to the west Bend location. Some thought the campus would be a better fit in northeast Bend.
In the end the west bend location was chosen and a master plan developed.
Sparks steered the construction and development of 228,000 square feet of academic, research, dining and student residential buildings. Several projects under her remit are still in development, including a Student Success Center, a health and recreation center, and a 24-acre innovation district.
“Kelly has made outstanding contributions to the evolution and growth of the OSU-Cascades campus,” said Katy Brooks, chief executive officer of Bend Chamber of Commerce, which is working with the campus on developing the innovation district.
“She has been the orchestrator of the campus master plan and stewarded its growth literally out of the ground,” Brooks added.
Looking back, Sparks said she is most proud of acquiring a brownfield site and coming up with a creative strategy that led to a greenfield campus that will one day be home to 5,000 students.
She is also pleased with the development of the campus’ innovation district, which is expected to begin construction over the next two years.
Andrew Katsdever, interim president for OSU-Cascades, said plans for Sparks’ replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.
