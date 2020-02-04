The Oregon Department of Education wants to talk with Central Oregon families about absenteeism Friday.
Representatives from the education agency are hosting a listening session that day, starting at 5 p.m. at the Downtown Bend Public Library, according to a state press release. Families will be asked about what causes their kids to miss school, and how Oregon law can help fight absenteeism.
For more information on the state's campaign to reduce school absenteeism, visit every-day-matters.org.
