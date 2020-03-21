Lora Nordquist has been a mainstay at Bend-La Pine Schools , serving as an administrator in the district for 12 years.
Because of Nordquist's long relationship with Bend-La Pine, board leaders hope that appointing her to be Bend-La Pine's interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year will bring a sense of stability to the district — something that will be needed in July in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
"Knowing we had such a strong internal leader who was willing to step up, the board decided that the most important thing at this time is to provide consistency," said Carrie Douglass, co-chair of the Bend-La Pine school board.
The school board voted unanimously Wednesday to put its search to replace Mikalson on pause and appoint Nordquist, currently assistant superintendent, as a one-year interim superintendent of Oregon's largest school district outside the Willamette Valley.
Mikalson, who has been Bend-La Pine's superintendent for four years, is leaving June 30 to take a position with the High Desert Education Service District. In his new job, he'll help Central Oregon school districts use their incoming funds from the $1 billion Student Success Act business tax.
Nordquist will be the first woman in to lead the district in recent history. Neither she nor Douglass was sure if there were any women who served as superintendents in the district's early years.
Only two of Central Oregon's superintendents are women: Sara Johnson with Crook County School District and Stefanie Garber with Culver School District.
Before arriving in Bend 12 years ago, Nordquist was a high school English teacher for 22 years in Sisters, Seaside and Orange County, Virginia.
After Mikalson announced his resignation in November, Nordquist said she reached out to the school board to say she'd be willing to fill in as an interim superintendent for the next school year — but not as a permanent replacement.
"I wouldn’t commit to that kind of job unless I could give it five years, and I’m not certain I’ll be working full-time in five years," said Nordquist, 63.
Until Tuesday, the school board was still planning to hire a permanent superintendent, Douglass said.
The school board changed direction when Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that all public schools would be closed until April 28, Douglass said. Because of spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, certain aspects of the superintendent search — having candidates meet with Bend-La Pine staff and students, having school board members visit candidates' previous districts — would be impossible, she said.
The school board appointed Nordquist for reasons beyond stability, Douglass said. She said Nordquist was the "mastermind" behind Bend-La Pine's massive Excellence and Equity survey, in which more than 2,000 families, students and more — with an emphasis on under-represented groups — spoke about their experiences with the school district.
Because the district's plans on how to spend its $18 million cut of Student Success Act money were based in part on that survey's input, Nordquist is a logical choice to see the implementation of those funds, Douglass said.
Nordquist said she's excited to lead those changes, which include hiring more than 125 new staffers.
"Even in my current role, I would’ve had a critical role in that work, but I look forward to leading that as a superintendent as well," she said.
Nordquist's salary as superintendent has not been determined. She makes about $142,000 in her current role. Mikalson's base salary is $227,204.
Nordquist doesn't have any plans for radical changes during her year as superintendent, she said. One of her biggest plans when she takes over in July is to bring the Bend-La Pine community back together by doing restorative work for families and students who were effected by the coronavirus.
"Getting back to normal doesn’t sound like an ambitious goal, but right now, that sounds awesome," Nordquist said.
