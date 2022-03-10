A new first-of-its-kind grant approved in this year’s legislative session promises to mend disparities in higher education among Indigenous students in Central Oregon.
The funds, according to Jefferson County School Board Chair Laurie Danzuka, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, could be a major lift for students from the reservation who otherwise struggle to afford and access college.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunities but a lot of those opportunities are missed,” she said, adding: “What is significant is that (the fund) is being set aside specifically for the Indigenous population.”
The Oregon Student Tribal Grant, which was proposed by Gov. Kate Brown’s office and authorized this year, pledges a one-time fund of $19 million to cover undergraduate and graduate expenses for Indigenous students.
Juan Baez-Arevalo, the director of the office of student access and completion for the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, said his office has only just started preparing the application for the grant funds, which he said will be available for tribal students going to college in the fall. He said the grant is the first, comprehensive grant his office has seen that will be dedicated solely to Indigenous students.
“This is very, very significant in order to help increase the educational attainment of Oregon students, and the achievements of Oregon tribal members,” he said.
The funding came with the approval of House Bill 5202, a sweeping budget bill that funded a number of projects, including aid for Oregonians experiencing homelessness and drought relief. Baez-Arevalo estimates the funds could impact between 500 and 800 students in Oregon, depending on the demand.
Baez-Arevalo said recent reports by the higher education commission showed stark disparities between educational attainment among Oregon’s Indigenous and white population, underscoring the need for such funds.
The report states that 67% of Oregon’s Indigenous students graduate from high school today, compared to 84% of Whites. In prior years, the graduation rates were lower, placing current adults who seek higher education at a greater disadvantage.
The differences in higher educational attainment are stark: white Oregonians obtained either a bachelor’s degree or higher at more than double the rate of Native Americans and Alaska Natives in the state in 2019, according to the report.
In all, the report says 88% of ninth-grade Native American and Alaska Native students surveyed did not get a college degree or certificate within six years of their high school graduation, compared to 77% for white students.
Lack of affordable schooling is one of the primary reasons for the disparity, according to the report.
Danzuka echoed this sentiment and noted multiple barriers that prevent students on the Warm Springs Reservation from going to college. She said that not enough tribal students are interested in going to college because they don’t have immediate family members who have attended themselves.
“There’s not really a big push in going on toward college,” she said.
Some students might feel disinclined to pursue higher education because of the short-term need to find jobs and support their families, Danzuka said. Other students might feel nervous about the investment required to leave the reservation and pursue a career beyond their home.
“Moving away from the reservation is a huge deal,” she said, describing the transition as a “culture shock.”
Regardless, Danzuka noted that the new grant funds could serve as essential financial support at a time when the tribe’s own scholarship fund is dwindling. The scholarship funds were replenished by the tribe’s main economic drivers, several of which, including the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa and the local mill, have since closed down. Danzuka said “the amount available for that scholarship isn’t as robust as it used to be.”
That’s among the reasons why Danzuka said she would encourage students and local school officials to seek the new grant funds for support as they look through scholarship opportunities.
Baez-Arevalo said the funds will need to be reauthorized in the upcoming legislative sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.