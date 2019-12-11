The head of the nonprofit Central Oregon Community College Foundation will soon also be leading the college’s communications wing, with the intent of strengthening and streamlining the school’s community outreach efforts.

Zak Boone, executive director of the foundation, will assume a new position for the college on Jan. 1: chief advancement officer. The new position will oversee both the foundation and the public relations and marketing department.

“COCC is an amazing institution and has been for decades,” Boone said. “I feel it’s our duty to continue to promote and share the impact of the college with the entire district and we feel this allows us to better do that.”

The COCC Foundation provides scholarships to the college’s students, and has assets of over $23 million, according to the college. In the 2019-20 school year, the foundation will give away more than $1.72 million in scholarships, according to the college’s website.

The college’s public relations and marketing department works with the media and oversees communication. Ron Paradis, who has served as COCC’s executive director of college relations for 28 years, will retire at the end of the school year in June.

This is the first administrative appointment COCC President Laurie Chesley has made since she took office in July. She said the goal was to bring the separate outreach-related departments under one banner, so the college’s messaging to the Central Oregon community could be more focused, consistent and prominent.

“We were doing all these things, but they weren’t always as aligned as we might like them to be,” Chesley said. “Now, there’s a more strategic and focused nature to what we’re doing.”

Chesley said the administrative shift won’t result in the loss of jobs, or the creation of new positions. After Paradis retires , the college will hire a replacement that will work under Boone.

Chesley said she partly chose Boone because of his years of experience with nonprofits and communication. Boone’s love for Central Oregon made him a natural fit for a position where he’d continually reach out to that community, she said.

“One of the things I value most about Zak is his deep appreciation of the value of this college and of this community,” Chesley said.

Boone, 45, has plenty of experience working in both the nonprofit and communication worlds, he said.

Before being hired as the COCC Foundation’s executive director in 2015, he was an administrator for two local nonprofits over eight years: the conservation-focused Deschutes Land Trust, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Oregon, which provides families with a free place to stay while a child visits St. Charles Bend.

From 2004-2007, Boone worked in the office of university relations for Portland State University.

Boone said because the two nonprofit organizations he worked for had relatively small staffs, he was already used to combining fundraising and communication efforts.

Boone’s new salary under his new position will be $115,000 .

COCC board member Oliver Tatom wrote in an email that he was “thrilled” by Boone’s appointment .

He said the decision would free up Matt McCoy, COCC’s vice president for administration, to spend more time focusing on the college’s branch campuses and rural students.

“This is a smart move by President Chesley,” Tatom wrote.