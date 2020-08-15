Juan Cuadros knows what it's like to be a student from a Spanish-speaking household attending an English-speaking school. He took English language learner classes while growing up in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park, California.
Cuadros — now the executive director of curriculum for Bend-La Pine Schools — said his experiences in those courses taught him the power of building relationships.
"Having been a bilingual student … I know how important it is to make those connections with students," Cuadros, 50, said.
Cuadros began his new job with Bend-La Pine Schools Monday after 21 years as a school principal and teacher at various schools in the Eugene area. He plans to bring more inclusive, culturally diverse curriculum to local students, and hopes his experience both teaching English language learner courses and leading dual language immersion schools — where students learn two languages at once — can give both of those programs a boost locally.
“I believe I bring the ability to connect with families and students who speak Spanish, as a native Spanish speaker myself," he said. "But I’m also able to make connections with families who are not native Spanish speakers, but are looking for a dual-language program for their students."
After earning master's degrees in Spanish and education from the University of Oregon, Cuadros taught Spanish at Lane Community College for six years, starting in 1999. Then came a two-year stint teaching English language Llarner courses at Springfield High School from 2005-07.
In 2007, Cuadros started a 13-year tenure as a principal or vice principal at various Eugene middle and elementary schools. Three of those schools had a dual-language immersion program, in Spanish, Japanese and French.
Cuadros' new position is his first as a district-level curriculum director. His first goal this summer is to add new perspectives — particularly those of people of color and women — into the novels and short stories students read in language arts classes. The district was already scheduled to review its curriculum in this subject this summer.
"The traditional canon, in terms of language arts, is super important and we should not throw it out," Cuadros said. "But the other voices that we traditionally do not hear from need to be included.”
Books portraying diverse characters in non-stereotypical roles can give students a more informed, positive view of those groups, Cuadros said.
"When we look at writing or articles or novels about the Mexican-American experience, are we looking at those charters only through the farmworker role?" said Cuadros. "Why not put them in the hero role? That’s a way that we impact student perspectives."
The Bend-La Pine school board has repeatedly pushed for a more equitable and racially-unbiased curriculum this summer, particularly in the wake of worldwide anti-racism rallies and police brutality protests.
Cuadros will help the school district meet that goal, said Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
"(We wanted) someone who could bring diverse perspectives to our leadership team, and a person who could really lead in terms of approving culturally-responsive instruction," she said. "We are absolutely thrilled to have Juan join our team."
Bend-La Pine Schools only has one dual-language immersion program, Spanish. The program is available at Bear Creek Elementary School, High Desert Middle School and Bend High School, and will expand to R.E. Jewell Elementary School this year. These schools also have high Latino student populations.
Cuadros said Spanish dual-language programs allow students from Spanish-speaking families to retain their language and culture while learning English, but also make students from English-speaking families more prepared for a shrinking world.
"In a global economy, we want to look at our kids and say, 'What skills can they have to be more marketable, to communicate cross-culturally to different communities?'" Cuadros said. "Dual-language programs provide that for families.”
Cuadros was unsure whether Bend-La Pine would add more language options for immersion programs, such as Mandarin or French, but he would be happy to spearhead that mission if parents desired it.
"If people see it as a need and a want … I certainly would bring that experience with me and guide that work," Cuadros said.
Nordquist said she'd like to finish adding the Spanish dual-language program to all grades before adding another language. The program adds one new grade of classes each year, and this fall, it adds 10th grade. Still, Nordquist said the school district may consider adding a second dual-language program in the future.
