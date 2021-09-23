Edward J. Ray Hall, Oregon State University-Cascades’ newest academic building, opened to students Wednesday on the first day of school.
The state-of-the-art facility, named after former university President Ed Ray, plays a key role in helping the university meet its net zero — meaning it produces as much as it consumes — energy, water and waste goals. The $49 million, 50,000-square-foot building will also serve as prototype for future academic buildings on the campus as it expands over the next decades.
The design is defined by its mass timber construction, large windows and abundant natural light, and the building is flexible and adaptable, so spaces can be repurposed as the campus grows. Walls can be taken down and spaces can be retrofitted to meet different needs.
“We’re growing here pretty rapidly,” Andrew Ketsdever, the university’s interim vice president, said. “There is no way for this building to meet our needs five years from now. We’ll change so much in five years that what you’re seeing here today will need to change in order for us to be able to continue to grow. And so that was part of the design process to make sure that we have that ability.”
Jarrod Penttila, the construction manager, said all the timber materials used for the building were sustainably harvested and produced from forests in the Pacific Northwest. It is the first building in Central Oregon to be fully constructed using mass timber, a combination of materials that produces less waste and produces less in greenhouse gas emissions than concrete and steel.
Another feature to meet net zero goals is a groundwater based geo-exchange system that connects to an aquifer for year-round heating and cooling of all future buildings, starting with Edward J. Ray Hall.
Once solar panels are installed on buildings throughout campus, solar will make enough power in a year to offset the energy use of the building, Penttila said. Additional steps will need to be made to make the preexisting buildings net zero, which will involve building solar farms on other parts of the campus property.
Ketsdever said as part of the studies, students majoring in energy systems engineering and natural resources are studying and critiquing the way the building and campus is set up for net zero energy.
“This is a teaching building, not just because we have classes, but because of the way it was built and constructed,” he said.
Edward J. Ray Hall is also referred to as the STEAM building, which stands for disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
“The arts is really a critical part that allows us to co-locate those different degrees, understanding that art is a driver for science and technology. That is a critical component,” Ketsdever said. “It brings that creativity and that innovation into those degree programs in a way that isn’t normally done.”
Windows in research labs allow students to look inside and see the work being done. The building also mixes graduate level research and undergraduate studies so students have the ability to work and learn alongside researchers.
The building hosts a variety of classes and programs, including a new doctorate of physical therapy program, art and technology courses and an outdoor products degree program.
The doctorate of physical therapy program is the first doctorate program offered at the university, and it is also the only doctorate of physical therapy program to be offered at a public university in the state.
Erin Stuhldreher, of Portland, is part of the 45-student cohort making up the physical therapy program. She said she was drawn to the program in part because she wanted to be part of a large public university and live in Central Oregon. She thinks the new building will enhance students’ experience.
“Everything is so brand new, so state-of-the-art,” Stuhldreher said. “They’ve gotten to watch all of the other more established programs grow and develop and change, and so they’ve got all the newest ideas, all the newest technology. It seems like they’ve been really intentional about the way that they’ve set up the classrooms, where they’ve placed even things like outlets or whiteboards or cameras and things like that.”
Meanwhile, the university is already planning its next building on the 128-acre campus.
The Oregon Legislature in June approved $13.8 million in state-backed bonds for a new student success center that will be built next to Edward J. Ray Hall.
Construction of the 22,500 square-foot center is expected to begin in 2022 and open to students in the 2023-2024 academic year.
