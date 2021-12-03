bend high dispenser

Bend High School students Isobel McDonald and Neve Gerard are excited to see free menstrual product dispensers in school bathrooms.

Free menstrual products are now available at all Bend-La Pine Schools in an effort that got a special assist from district students.

This week, maintenance workers finished installing tampon and pad dispensers in the fifth grade wings of district elementary schools, said district spokeswoman Alandra Johnson.

The dispensers were installed in Bend-La Pine's middle and high schools in August.

School districts in Oregon are now required to provide free menstrual products to all students under House Bill 3294, the Menstrual Dignity Act, which passed earlier this year.

Bend-La Pine's dispensers were researched by students in Bend High School's design justice class, which first took on the topic several years ago. Products were reviewed by class students, who urged the district to use only biodegradable, 100% paper products, Johnson said.

Earlier this year, members of the class addressed the school board and testified to lawmakers in Salem in support of HB 3294. They also helped design and edit a toolkit to implement the new guidelines.

The dispensers will next be installed in all district women's and family/gender neutral bathrooms, Johnson said.

