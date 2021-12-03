Free menstrual products are now available at all Bend-La Pine Schools in an effort that got a special assist from district students.
This week, maintenance workers finished installing tampon and pad dispensers in the fifth grade wings of district elementary schools, said district spokeswoman Alandra Johnson.
The dispensers were installed in Bend-La Pine's middle and high schools in August.
School districts in Oregon are now required to provide free menstrual products to all students under House Bill 3294, the Menstrual Dignity Act, which passed earlier this year.
Bend-La Pine's dispensers were researched by students in Bend High School's design justice class, which first took on the topic several years ago. Products were reviewed by class students, who urged the district to use only biodegradable, 100% paper products, Johnson said.
Earlier this year, members of the class addressed the school board and testified to lawmakers in Salem in support of HB 3294. They also helped design and edit a toolkit to implement the new guidelines.
The dispensers will next be installed in all district women's and family/gender neutral bathrooms, Johnson said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.