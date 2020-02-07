REDMOND — When Jayci Larson first heard that Redmond School District's Spanish dual-language program was moving away from Sage Elementary School, she was upset.
Larson, the mother of two students at the school, had invested lots of time into fundraising and planning as the president of the Parent Teacher Club. One of her children, a second grader named Cortez, was in the dual-language program and was nervous about leaving. He told his mother he loved his teachers.
But after learning more about the dual-language program's move to the new K-3 Hugh Hartman Elementary School, part of widespread elementary school shake-ups in the school district starting in September, Larson decided to embrace the opportunities of a new school. She's even considering starting a Parent Teacher Club there.
“I was sad, but I have to think of it positively," Larson said. “Changes have to be made districtwide, and this probably made the most sense.”
Those district changes are intended to lower class sizes for kindergartners and first graders districtwide.
The biggest shifts include turning the kindergarten-only Redmond Early Learning Center into Hugh Hartman Elementary School. And the Spanish dual-language program at the overcrowded Sage Elementary School will move to that new school.
Students in the dual-language program learn in both English and Spanish. The program began with just kindergartners two years ago, and has added a new grade of about 48 students each year. The program is wildly popular, and requires entering a lottery to get in.
Redmond School District officials hosted an open house Tuesday evening where families could ask questions and learn more about these changes. A vast majority — at least 40 parents and guardians, with many bringing their children along — were there to find out more about changes in the dual-language program.
Although there were some concerns, many parents expressed cautious optimism about the change in the dual-language program.
“We love Sage; it’s a very good school, so we are sad to leave there," said Alexis Summers, whose second-grade daughter is in the dual-language program. "But we have every hope that this will be just as good."
Sandra Ruiz, whose son attends second grade in the dual-language program, said through a translator that having smaller class sizes was worth the school switch-ups.
“I feel like it’s better to have smaller classes, because that way the kids can receive more attention," she said.
Josh Salinas has two daughters: one who's a first grader in the dual-language program and one who will start kindergarten next year, likely joining her sister in the program. Salinas was happy to hear the school district would give priority to younger siblings entering the dual-language program, and mentioned that his oldest daughter enjoyed kindergarten at the Redmond Early Learning Center, which he called RELC.
“We liked our experience with RELC, so we’re happy that we’re coming back to this school," Salinas said.
Not all parents were pleased with the change, with some saying they were concerned about older elementary students attending a school that's equipped for kindergarteners. School district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins said there will be comparable services at every Redmond elementary, so playground equipment and other aspects of the school be updated.
Sarah Miller, whose first-grade daughter is in the dual-language program, was upset that Hugh Hartman Elementary School would have a rolling cart of iPads, rather than a dedicated computer lab room, she said.
Miller believed the district was missing an opportunity to have a dual-language-only school, saying that more teachers could've been hired to allow more students into the program. She also mentioned that at Sage Elementary School, it had been difficult to have school events geared toward dual-language students, as parents were told that the school didn't want to leave out students who were not in the program.
“I’m concerned, because how much will we be able to support the cross-cultural learning and the Hispanic community or the dual-language program, if we need to be super careful about not making any of the other kids feel excluded?” Miller said.
A few parents at the open house were there regarding other elementary school changes, particularly those parents who live in the small neighborhood that will be zoned for Hugh Hartman Elementary School, instead of John Tuck Elementary School.
One of those parents, Katie Pineda, whose son is currently in second grade at John Tuck Elementary School, called the move "a little disappointing," particularly because her son already left a private school after first grade.
"This will be third grade, third school," Pineda said.
Michelle Nichols also lives in the neighborhood included in the new Hugh Hartman Elementary School boundary line. Her daughter will start kindergarten in the fall, and she now plans on trying to get her into the dual-language program.
Nichols preferred having her daughter in a more traditional elementary setting for kindergarten, rather than at a one-year kindergarten-only school, she said.
"I wasn’t excited about the idea of my child starting one school for kindergarten, then transitioning to her next elementary school for first grade," she said. "The fact that she’ll get to stay here through fifth grade, I’m actually more happy with that option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.