Lora Nordquist, assistant superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools, will serve as the school district’s interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year following a unanimous Bend-La Pine School Board vote Wednesday night.
The search for a new full-time superintendent to replace the departing Shay Mikalson, was put on pause due to travel restrictions from the novel coronavirus, according to the school district.
Nordquist has been Bend-La Pine’s assistant superintendent for eight years, and served in other administrative roles before that. She is a grandmother of five current or future Bend-La Pine students, according to Bend-La Pine Schools.
— Bulletin staff report
