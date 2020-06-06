After nationwide protests about police brutality and racism , Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson posted a lengthy letter to his school district’s website.
But Mikalson’s pledge Tuesday to eradicate racism in Bend-La Pine received a mixed response from local black and Latino activists.
Two members of the Bend organization Restorative Justice and Equity Group, who are both people of color, said Mikalson’s letter was appropriate, given that he and Bend-La Pine Schools have recently taken actions to promote equity.
But Riccardo Waites, director of the recently formed Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, said Mikalson’s letter — along with similar recent anti-racism statements from other Bend-area government agencies — was “fluff.”
“All of these organizations out here are saying the right things, but I don’t see any actions behind them,” Waites said. “We need people to start doing things.”
Mikalson’s letter, and protests around the nation and in Bend, were prompted by the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Waites, who has lived in Bend for 20 years and has two daughters at Juniper Elementary School, said local schools still struggle with racism.
He lives near Bend High School, and frequently hears students use racist slurs while walking to and from their parked cars, he said.
“The words they use, the n-word especially, is something that’s just thrown out like it’s an everyday thing,” Waites said. “I’ve had to talk with children walking down the street ... my girls are here and they don’t need to think that word’s OK or is accepted.”
Waites also noted the 2017 suicide of Deshaun Adderley, a ninth grader at Summit High School who was bullied and racially harassed. Racism at local schools hasn’t lessened since that time, Waites said.
“There’s still kids at Summit suffering through the same things that Deshaun was going through,” Waites said.
This school year, Summit High School was statistically the whitest high school in Oregon with at least 300 students, and only five students identified as Black or African-American, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
Bend-La Pine Schools, as a whole, is less ethnically diverse than every other large school district in the state, with more than 81% of the student population identifying as white this school year. Only 0.6% of the student population identifies as Black — that’s 119 total students — and 12.1% identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to state data.
White students only make up about 45% and 69% of similarly sized Oregon school districts in Hillsboro and Eugene, respectively, according to state data.
Local activists from the Restorative Justice and Equity Group said Mikalson has put his money where his mouth is, in regards to fighting racism in Bend-La Pine Schools.
Dalton Miller-Jones, a retired Portland State University professor and a black man who’s a member of the activist group, said Mikalson, the Bend-La Pine School Board, and Assistant Superintendent Lora Nordquist — who will serve as the district’s interim superintendent once Mikalson leaves the district in July — have supported the region’s students of color. He praised the school district’s recent massive survey of under-served students and families in particular.
“(They) have all made extraordinary efforts at trying to provide support for students of color in the district, and for disabled students and students who are underrepresented,” Miller-Jones said. “They get A+ marks from me for their willingness to listen.”
Oscar Gonzalez, a fellow member of the Restorative Justice and Equity Group and a staff member of the Bend-based Latino Community Association, said he was proud of Mikalson and Bend-La Pine’s work to create a more equitable school district, even though more improvements could be made.
“I’m very happy to say that (Mikalson) is a leader out here in Central Oregon, in getting teachers to participate in culturally competent workshops and classes,” Gonzalez said.
Mikalson and Nordquist told The Bulletin that Bend-La Pine Schools has already, and will continue to, hold anti-racism and equity training for all staff. They said the school district has also ramped up efforts to hire more teachers and staff of color — something both Miller-Jones and Gonzalez said the school district needed.
“Preventing (racist) incidents from occurring in the first place is ideal, and that is our goal,” Mikalson wrote in an email. “Classroom and school cultures that promote the celebration of diversity and mutual respect for all are powerful prevention tools.”
Nordquist said Bend-La Pine plans to hire a director of equity and inclusion, but filling that position may be delayed, depending on how bad school funding cuts are due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact.
Gonzalez and Miller-Jones both called for Bend-La Pine to adopt more equitable and racially responsive curriculum.
“We need to stop with the platitudes under the conditions of George Floyd getting murdered by police, and getting outraged about that,” Miller-Jones said. “The outrage has to be there for us when we see the absence of equity in the curriculum, the absence of inclusion of the curriculum.”
Waites — who was scheduled to give speeches at two Bend police brutality protests this weekend, and whose organization will be involved in helping select the city of Bend’s new police chief — said he hopes to work closely with Bend-La Pine’s leaders to make local schools a safer, more welcoming place for black students.
“I know that change isn’t happening, but we definitely are eager to work with the school board and the superintendent and get something done,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.