Online registration for kindergarten in the Redmond School District opened Monday afternoon.
Those who live in Redmond, Tumalo, Terrebonne or the surrounding area who are interested in registering their child for kindergarten can visit the school district website at redmond.k12.or.us.
If there are challenges in the registration process, or a family can't register their child online, families are encouraged to call their neighborhood school, according to a Redmond School District press release. A list of neighborhood schools and corresponding contact information can be found on the school district website.
For more information, email school district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins at kelly.jenkins@redmondschools.org.
