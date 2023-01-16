Gavel On Desk In Front Of Judge Working On Laptop

Stock image

 123RF

A federal judge in Oregon last week dismissed a lawsuit from LGBTQ students who had sought to end certain religious exemptions to a landmark civil rights law that they say enable Christian colleges and universities to discriminate against them.

In 2021, the current and former students filed a class-action suit against the Department of Education, alleging that exemptions granted to schools in relation to the anti-discrimination law called Title IX were unconstitutional because the schools receive public funding.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.