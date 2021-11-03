Voters in Madras, Warm Springs and Metolius on Tuesday approved a $24 million bond measure that will upgrade facilities at Jefferson County schools.
The bond measure passed 58% to 42% to fund repairs and updates for buildings, as well as add new classrooms in the Jefferson County School District. More than 3,100 out of 16,400 registered voters casted their vote in the election.
"We are grateful to the voters of Jefferson County for investing in our students," Superintendent Jay Mathisen said in a statement. "With the passing of this bond measure, we can ensure that our students will continue to flourish in 509J schools for generations to come."
Laurie Danzuka, the chairwoman of the school board, said she is excited that the district will be able to move forward with the improvements.
"I am also thankful to the voters for their continued support of 509J kids," Danzuka said in an email. "This investment will have a positive impact on current and future students."
With the approval of the measure, the current tax rate of $2.74 per $1,000 of assessed property value will stay the same. The school district is also expected to receive a $4 million grant from the state to help fund the bond projects.
The new funding will help repair and replace electrical, heating, lighting and cooling systems in the district's aging buildings.
Money will also be used for roofing repairs and replacements at Madras High School, Jefferson County Middle School, Madras Elementary, Bluff Elementary and Metolius Elementary.
The district plans to renovate career and technical education classrooms at Madras High School, and add new early learning classrooms at Warm Springs K-8 Academy and Bridges High School.
A driveway at Metolius Elementary will be remodeled to improve traffic flow, and new restrooms, concessions and field lights will be installed at the Madras High School soccer complex.
Other improvements and upgrades will also be made including flooring improvements at Bridges High School, upgrades to locks, fire panels, alarms and security systems and the removal of asbestos.
The district plans to form an independent, resident-led bond oversight committee to oversee the use of bond funds.
