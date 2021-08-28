A program at Oregon State University-Cascades gives students the opportunity to gain valuable on-the-job experience while delivering products and services to organizations across Central Oregon.
Co-Lab Studio, part of the university’s Innovation Co-Lab, is a consultancy overseen by faculty that employs students to complete projects for organizations from private manufacturing companies to governmental agencies.
Yong Bakos, who leads the university’s computer science program, said the Co-Lab Studio model puts the burden of project management and mentoring students in the hands of academic advisers instead of the company.
“And that has often been a barrier to entry for students trying to get internships,” Bakos said. “It’s not just about employing students, but also providing them mentorship and also managing them. And that’s tricky for companies that are wrestling with day-to-day operations.”
Fifteen students majoring in computer science, business and arts, media and technology are currently working on 50 different projects ranging from software development to marketing and analytics.
Andras Mihaly, a senior at OSU-Cascades majoring in computer science, has been working at Innovation Co-Lab for two years. He said having the opportunity to work in his desired field has better equipped him to enter the industry after graduation.
Earlier this month, Mihaly concluded a project he led that employed 10 Central Oregon high school students.
The project was funded by a grant to the Central Oregon STEM Hub from the U.S Department of Education’s Pathways to STEM Apprenticeship. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership approached Innovation Co-Lab to see if students could create sensors for its clients, small to medium-sized manufacturers. Sensor systems can cost companies tens of thousands of dollars, but the system students developed is a lower-cost option.
The sensors, called “Internet of Things” or IoT plug-and-play, are smaller than a deck of playing cards and connect to the internet. They can be programmed to measure things from unwanted vibration in cooling fans or temperatures that fall beneath normal in cooking ovens. The sensors gather data wirelessly to populate real-time data dashboards and send alerts.
Mihaly and students from Crook County High School in Prineville, Redmond High School and Summit High School in Bend produced 10 kits for manufacturers to test. The Co-Lab, meanwhile, is spinning off a new company with the sole purpose of producing the sensor kits.
“It was cool to see the collaboration going on, and towards the end, they were really working together,” Mihaly said. “I was basically just ushering them along in the background, gave them some light direction, taught them how to use the sensors, what the scope of the project is. I kept them on course, but they really did most of the work.”
Adam Krynicki, the executive director of the Innovation Co-Lab, said it has grown rapidly over the past two years because of demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the Co-Lab Studio is constantly looking for new projects and collaborations.
“This is one project and we’re looking for additional projects to see how we can leverage the power of these students and their tenacity in building things,” Krynicki said.
