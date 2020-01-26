Gavin MacFarland has seen every shift in the daily schedule Bend-La Pine Schools made to its school hours last fall. His daughter is a second grader at Bear Creek Elementary, and his wife is a first grade teacher at R.E. Jewell Elementary. Their day now starts and ends an hour earlier.
His son is a sophomore at Bend High School, and MacFarland works as a counselor at Pilot Butte Middle School. Their day now starts and ends an hour later.
MacFarland said he’s largely happy with the changes — particularly for the middle schoolers he works with.
“The kids are ready to learn compared to last year, where it was obvious that a lot of kids were still barely awake,” MacFarland said. “Last year, we would see kids at the breakfast table at school, heads down and sleeping because they’re here at 7:15 a.m., and they’re tired.”
This is the first year of Bend-La Pine’s new school schedules. Elementary school students are in school by 8 a.m. For middle and high schooler students, classes start at 8:45 a.m.
When the change was announced in the fall of 2018, Superintendent Shay Mikalson said the goal was to help teenagers get more sleep. But district officials say it’s too early to pass judgment on the effectiveness of the schedule shift.
And while some students, parents and teachers like the change, others definitely do not. Their main concern: a lack of time after school for activities and homework, now that high school and middle school students don’t end their day until 3:45 p.m.
“Starting school later is nice, because I get extra sleep, but I really don’t like getting out an hour later,” said Gabriel Hammond, a sophomore at Bend High, who’s on the track team. “There’s complications with sports going on later, and then, I don’t have as much time to do homework.”
Manhattan Wood, a fellow Bend High sophomore who plays water polo and is on the Lava Bears’ swim team, agreed.
“Personally, I like starting later, but ending later is not too ideal, since sports are starting later,” said Manhattan, 15. “I don’t even get home until 9 p.m. now.”
Lynette Landis, the girls’ basketball coach at Summit High School, said the later start times have taken a toll on her players. Because they have to share the school gym with the Storm’s boys’ basketball team after school, their practices don’t end until 8 p.m. every other week.
“I feel like our students are, at least this season, a little more tired,” Landis said. “Kids will typically stay up late doing homework. Even though they have an hour in the morning … they’re not really getting any more sleep than they were.”
The new high school schedule can also make far-away sports matches difficult. Even though Bend-La Pine’s high schools have shifted to later in the day, most sports events haven’t, meaning student-athletes will miss more classes than before when they leave in the middle of the day.
Luke Larwin, the wrestling coach and dean of students at Bend High, said this was an issue for his athletes. Larwin’s wrestling team traveled to Hood River Valley High School for a 5 p.m. match Friday. That’s a drive of about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to Google Maps.
“We’re not going to start a football game or wrestling match at 8 p.m.,” Larwin said. “But we’ve adjusted the school schedules ... so students have to get out of school earlier.”
Still, some teachers, students and parents had positive feedback on the school schedule change. Even among the students who overall didn’t love ending school later in the day, almost all of them said they appreciated getting to sleep in.
Jennifer Souza, whose daughter attends eighth grade at Pacific Crest Middle School, said she and other parents noticed a positive change in their teens’ energy levels and mood in the mornings.
“I’ve spoken to other friends with teenagers, and it’s made for much easier mornings, at least for the older kids,” she said. “It does make for a little more of a challenge to get homework done, but it’s worth it for a positive attitude in the morning.”
Amber Lynn teaches fourth grade at North Star Elementary, and two of her children attend North Star, as well, in first and third grade. She said her kids naturally wake up early, and getting released from class earlier provides more opportunities for her students and her own kids to play outside while it’s still light.
An earlier work day also lets Lynn spend more time with her kids after school, she said.
“It used to be dark when I got home, and it was all rush, rush, rush,” Lynn said.
Jay Mathisen, the deputy superintendent with Bend-La Pine, said the benefits and issues of the new school schedules were expected. Although he admitted that having less after-school time for older students was “a challenge,” the district didn’t plan on making any sweeping judgments about the changes yet, he said.
Mathisen said wants to wait to see if high and middle school first-period attendance rises, and tardies fall, due to the schedule changes.
“Right now, it’s just too early for us to be pretending to draw reasonable conclusions,” he said. “As with any look at macro data, we’ll be looking at it for multiple years.”
