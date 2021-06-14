Central Oregon Community College received a nearly $90,000 grant to fund a new summer program for minority students.
The grant, awarded by the Central Oregon Health Council, will also help pay for an existing Native American college prep coordinator.
The new Afrocentric symposium will be modeled on an existing COCC weeklong summer programs for Latino and Native American high school students. It will be designed to offer an inside look at the college experience, to include financial aid sessions. Students will live on campus for four days and learn about career options while engaging in cultural exploration, a COCC spokesperson said in a statement.
COCC's Native American college prep program currently serves approximately 40 to 60 students annually in five Central Oregon high schools. The program has led to a 98% high school graduation rate for participating students, a rate that surpasses the state’s graduation rate for Native American students. Additionally, approximately 76% of the students in the program go on to college.
