When Erik Kersenbrock received an email from Stanford University last month, he assumed the worst. The Central Oregon Community College student — who lives in a small school bus and is an advocate for fellow COCC students who live in their cars — figured the email was a rejection of his application.
Then Kersenbrock opened the email and his pessimism immediately faded. He will attend classes in Palo Alto this fall.
“I never entertained the thought of actually going to the school," said Kersenbrock, 29. "I was kind of like, can I even do that?"
Stanford is one of the most prestigious universities in the world, and is notoriously difficult to get into. Its acceptance rate last year was about 3.6%, according to the university.
Kersenbrock arrived at COCC in 2017, living in his Jeep Cherokee — partly by choice, but partly as a method of saving money. By 2019, he had traded the Jeep for a school bus. And this month, he'll leave COCC with credits going towards future degrees at Stanford.
It's been quite a journey for Kersenbrock. After earning a high school diploma in his hometown in Hutchinson, Kansas, Kersenbrock postponed going to college. Instead, he lived what he described as an "alternative lifestyle," traveling , and either camping or sleeping in his car. He didn't begin to pursue a secondary degree until he moved to Bend three years ago.
Because Stanford will provide him with dormitory housing, Kersenbrock will sell his school bus — which he's lived in for about a year and outfitted with a bed, a mini-fridge and other amenities — and buy a used car to drive to the Bay Area.
Kersenbrock isn't sad about letting go of his school bus home, and said he doesn't get too sentimental about these things. Plus, the 30-year-old bus is a liability, safety-wise, he said.
“It served its purpose," he said. "You have to let go and go with the flow."
Kersenbrock plans to study engineering and computer science at Stanford. He's both excited and intimidated at the prospect of being surrounded with some of the world's smartest students, he said.
"I’m going to be in a classroom with some of the brightest people that are seeking education, and there’s that thought of, can I hack it?" he said. "Will I be able to stand up to what they think I am?”
Still, as someone who lived in a vehicle for years and only started pursuing a college education in his mid-20s, Kersenbrock is wowed by how far he's come.
"I decided three years ago that I was tired of being poor ... (but) I never expected to go to Stanford," he said.
Kersenbrock's professors and fellow students at COCC have acted as a strong foundation to succeed academically, he said.
"One thing that's overwhelming for me ... is how thankful I am for the community I’ve found at COCC, and how supportive other students and instructors have been," he said. "They launched me. I don’t know that I would’ve been able to do it at another school.”
Zelda Ziegler, a chemistry professor at COCC, was a particularly close mentor for Kersenbrock, and wrote a letter of recommendation for his Stanford application.
Kersenbrock is a persistent student and a great problem-solver, Ziegler said. She was proud, but not surprised, that he was accepted to one of the world's most elite universities.
“He’s a truly remarkable person," Ziegler said of Kersenbrock. "He’ll be fine wherever he goes, but I think Stanford has certainly found somebody who’s going to fit really well.”
