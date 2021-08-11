Heckling and outbursts prompted the Bend-La Pine School Board to temporally pause their meeting Tuesday and leave the stage of the Bend High School auditorium to give the crowd time to settle down. This is the second time in two weeks that the board's political opponents disrupted a meeting.
About 200 people attended the meeting largely dedicated to reviewing the district's plans for returning to in person instruction in the fall. The meeting drew political support on both sides as school board meetings throughout Central Oregon have grown increasingly contentious, drawing angry crowds opposed masking and lessons related to race and gender.
The heckling started as soon as the meeting began.
"We can't hear you," people shouted as the district's Spanish translator tried to introduce himself.
"Take off your mask," someone yelled, which was followed with laughter.
During the public comment period of the meeting, Brandon Merritt, a Deschutes Republicans precinct committee person, accused board members of breaking their oath of office while attending a social gathering at the home of board chairwoman Melissa Barnes Dholakia on July 13, shortly after the first meeting as a new board.
Deschutes County Republicans have accused the school board, whose new members were backed by the Democrats in the May election, of breaking the state’s quorum law.
Merritt and his wife, Judith Merritt, a member of Moms for Liberty, a conservative activist group that opposes critical race theory, found a photo of the gathering on Facebook and helped circulate it. They have called for the board and the superintendent, Steve Cook, to resign.
School board members called the accusations about the gathering politically motivated, after questions from The Bulletin earlier this month.
"In a single photo that was taken at this time — this social gathering — we identified all board members, a council member and subject matter expert Dr. Suzanne Mendez," Brandon Merritt said during the meeting Tuesday.
Barnes Dholakia interjected and said that individuals could not be named during public comment, which was met with backlash from the crowd.
Merritt said board members' characterization of his accusation as politically motivated was "offensive and insulting."
"There is not a single professional setting or ethical circle where one would find these actions to be acceptable," he said.
Barnes Dholakia struck her gavel, calling the comment an attack on herself. Merritt continued before Barnes Dholakia adjourned the meeting for a recess.
Merritt continued to speak as board members walked off stage. Many in the audience erupted in cheers before chanting "recall" and shouting rallying cries. Some waved signs protesting masks and critical race theory, two issues that have taken center stage at increasingly contentious school board meetings throughout Central Oregon and the state.
During the board's recess, Cook walked back on stage and asked the crowd to calm down so the board could proceed with the meeting.
"I would ask everyone kindly, can we get to the place where we listen," Cook said. "And if we listen and you don't like something then it doesn't have to become a disruption."
The crowd continued to shout and argue with Cook who at times appeared weary. He said the board would continue the meeting if the audience could agree to settle down.
The board reconvened about 20 minutes later and finished the public comment period, after which most people in the audience left.
The board proceeded to discuss and approve the school district's plan for returning to school in the fall based on guidance from the state.
Cook said the school district will comply with the state's guidance, which includes requiring masks for everyone indoors and three feet of social distancing. Masks will be recommended for athletics and school activities outside.
The school district made two recommendations that are more restrictive than state guidance. Those under the age of 12 will be required to continue to wear a mask until they have the opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The school district will also require masks for school district staff.
The board conditionally approved the plan, asking for more information on lunch in cafeterias and plans for cohorts, which organize students into smaller groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.