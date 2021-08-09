A federal program at the Oregon State University-Cascades campus is expected to enhance student retention and graduation rates among first-generation college students and students with financial needs and disabilities.
The TRIO Student Support Services program was launched last fall after the university was awarded $262,000 per year for five years by the U.S. Department of Education. TRIO is not an acronym but the moniker for the original three (now eight) federal programs supported by the effort.
Jane Reynolds, the school's executive director of student success, said she expects to see the number of students participating in the program to increase from 60 to 140 students within the next couple of years.
More than 1,000 undergraduate students attend OSU-Cascades, and over 60% of the student body is from Central Oregon. Reynolds said more than a third of students demonstrate financial need and 28% are first in their families to attend college.
"We have had historically a large group of first-generation students here," she said. "I think partly because we're serving Central Oregonians and the folks that have grown up here tend to have not gone to college at historically high rates as some other parts of the state.
"So it's really exciting to have a program like this that supports ... anyone who could potentially need an extra hand to be successful."
Reynolds said the university reaches out to students who qualify and invites them to apply. Two academic advisers hired through the grant are dedicated to the students in the program. The program also offers one-on-one and small-group peer tutoring and mentoring sessions and seminars ranging from managing finances to resume building and job interview preparation.
"What I see is a lot of first-generation students very focused on checking the boxes to get done with their classes and not thinking about the other things that you should be doing," Reynolds said. "And for students who aren't first generation, often their families are encouraging them to do a study abroad or do an internship or get involved on campus.
"These TRIO counselors are really helping those students think about other things besides just completing your degree."
Erich Barthelmes, a U.S. Navy veteran and first-generation college student, has participated in the program for two terms. He said students can get as much out of the program as they put into it, and that having the additional resources helps bridge the gap for students who may not be in a position to succeed on their own.
Barthelmes, an energy systems engineering major, has utilized many of the program's resources including the free tutoring services and electronic equipment borrowing system.
He said that since his laptop stopped working, it has been helpful to borrow one until he saves enough money to buy a replacement.
Barthelmes said the TRIO advisers have helped him with everything from navigating campus to reviewing his resumes and cover letters.
"Having someone there that's specifically there to help you succeed ... is just fantastic," he said. "If you don't have that family support to help you through and understand what a day in the college life is like or anything like that, it's pretty daunting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.