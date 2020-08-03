Crook County School District's career and technical education programs will get a $100,000 boost with a Facebook donation, the district announced Monday.
Facebook's grant — one of many since the tech giant opened a data center in Prineville in 2011 — will go toward establishing a construction program at Crook County High School and purchasing lab modules for other career and technical education programs, according to a school district press release. More than 95% of students at the high school take a career and technical education (CTE) course, the release stated.
The lab modules will allow students to learn in-depth aspects of various careers, from construction to engineering to health sciences, the release stated.
“We’re thrilled to expand our CTE program with these lab modules, which ensures that individualized, meaningful learning is accessible to all students," Superintendent Sara Johnson said in the press release. "It will allow them to expand their awareness of a variety of meaningful careers through hands-on learning, using technology, and exploring work in the real world."
