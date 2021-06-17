Power failure and disruptions to its HVAC system forced the closure of Cascade Middle School on Thursday, the final day of the school year.
Families were advised by phone and email Thursday morning against coming to school. The school reported the power failure had caused the HVAC system to fail, resulting in electrical equipment smoke in the building. The unit was shut down and isolated. Later, the school’s main transformer also failed.
End-of-year celebrations for 8th grade students, which were planned for Thursday, are under review and will be communicated to students on Thursday, according to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.