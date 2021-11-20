The football game cancellations at Bend High School came in quick succession last month after the coronavirus forced dozens of students into quarantine.
On Oct. 6 a Bend football coach emailed the school's athletics and activities office a travel list and itinerary for a varsity football game scheduled two days later. Because of "COVID related issues," the list of people traveling could change, he wrote.
Later that day, in an email to the same school officials, the school’s athletic director announced the cancellation of the Oct. 7 junior varsity football game due to quarantine. The Oct. 8 varsity game was also cancelled after what the football coach characterized as "an outbreak amongst the football team," according to an email he wrote. He said multiple coaches were out as well.
None of this was communicated to the public even though it came at a time when the delta variant was still prevalent throughout Oregon. The emails, part of 166 emails obtained by The Bulletin through the Oregon public records law, were examined to learn more about the spread.
What they showed was that 70 Bend High students were put in quarantine and contact tracing done on more than 200 students, according to an email sent to Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook on Oct. 7 by Katie Legace, the district's executive director of high schools.
"Additionally, we have determined there was a failure to comply which is being addressed by the principal," Legace wrote to Cook, who forwarded the update to the school board with a the note: "Update on the Bend High exposure event. Has become a personnel issue as well."
New cases at Bend-La Pine Schools are shared with staff and families as they occur, and the Oregon Health Authority in its weekly outbreak report tracks virus cases and outbreaks at schools. But The Bulletin was stonewalled when it asked the school district if the junior varsity football game was cancelled because of virus cases.
"The game was canceled because they did not have enough players to field a team," a spokeswoman for the school district told The Bulletin on Oct. 11.
When pressed on whether players were out with the virus, the spokeswoman said, "In part, because BSHS has many students in quarantine as a result of Covid exposure in the community."
Then, in late October when the Oregon Health Authority reported an outbreak of 12 cases at Bend High School with a most recent onset date of Oct. 12, the school district declined to disclose information about the outbreak. At the time, the outbreak was the largest among Central Oregon schools.
Bend-La Pine Schools released the emails to The Bulletin on Thursday.
In a response to Bulletin questions about the emails, Cook said, "We don’t like to see any positive cases make their way into our schools, but thanks to mitigation strategies, Bend High was able to greatly reduce the number of students who needed to be quarantined as a result of exposure to those positive with COVID-19.
"These strategies include, but are not limited to: maintaining a distance of 3-feet between persons in our classrooms and appropriate mask wearing," he said. "Students and staff who are fully vaccinated and are not symptomatic are exempt from quarantine."
Deschutes County Health Department confirmed 274 cases among students and staff at all schools in the district from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Of those, 27 were tied to Bend High School.
Cook said the cases are suspected to be both community and school spread. Of the 1,340 students at Bend High School, 117 were quarantined in October, he said.
When The Bulletin asked Cook to clarify whether students or staff failed to follow virus protocols he said, "Staff and students are obligated to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Failure to comply may result in progressive discipline. Per privacy rights, we do not provide specific disciplinary actions."
Cook said an outbreak did not begin with football activity.
He also defended the district's process for disclosing virus cases at schools.
"Information about cases at Bend High was shared," Cook said when The Bulletin asked why the district declined to share information about the cases with the public.
He said staff and all parents and guardians were notified about the cases via email. The emails disclose cases and the date individuals were on campus, but do not include any specific information.
"These messages included (as warranted): close contact letter, isolation letter, staff letter, and all school awareness letters," Cook said. "Our contact tracers and nursing team also made direct phone calls to families, as appropriate."
The school district in early November launched its own virus data dashboard showing isolations and quarantines within the district that can be sorted by school and time period.
The school district said it would charge The Bulletin $656.44 for the 166 emails in the newspaper's public records request. The district estimated it would take eight hours for staff to collect, review and redact confidential information from the emails. The estimate also included time for a High Desert Education Service District attorney to review and redact confidential information.
The district declined to waive the fee and The Bulletin appealed to Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel, arguing the records request is in the public interest. On Nov. 4, Hummel ordered the school district to waive the fees and provide the records by Nov. 18.
The Bend High varsity team returned to the field on Oct. 16 after forfeiting a game, and ended the season with a loss in the first round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.