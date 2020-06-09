As her five years leading the Redmond educational nonprofit Better Together wraps up, Executive Director Katie Condit drew praise for her collaboration skills and empathy for underrepresented communities in Central Oregon.
At the end of June, Condit will leave for a new nonprofit executive position in Tacoma, Washington. She leaves behind a series of collaborations with public agencies and private companies — all intended to benefit local students and keep the perspectives of underserved people at the forefront.
“Condit amplifies peoples’ voices and perspectives (and) makes sure people have a voice at the table,” said Heather Ficht, executive director of workforce nonprofit East Cascade Works and a frequent partner of Better Together. “She’s been a champion about what’s best for young people, and she’s incredibly collaborative and humble.”
Better Together is a standalone nonprofit, but is also an arm of the High Desert Educational Service District, based in Redmond. The organization’s main mission is to help schools connect with other organizations, whether it’s private companies or nonprofits, to create programs and run events that benefit local students, Condit said.
“We spend a lot of time pointing fingers at parents, or schools, or non-profits, and no one can do it alone,” she said of finding solutions. “I think we are primed to do it together.”
The 34-year-old Condit grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Moorpark, and was involved in education research at the University of Notre Dame before becoming Better Together’s executive director in 2015.
The projects worked on during Condit's time at Better Together included:
• It trained Bend-La Pine Schools staff and community members to facilitate focus groups in the district’s massive Excellence and Equity survey in the fall of 2019.
• It obtained a $1.5 million grant from the Central Oregon Health Council in 2019, which hired three “care coaches” to teach local teachers about how to help students with trauma
• It partnered with East Cascade Works in 2017 to create a program that connects high school and college students with internships at local businesses.
• Its Latinx Success Initiative sub-group — made up of more than 80 Latino community partners — started many programs meant to promote equity. This includes Juntos Aprendemos, a Spanish-language preschool program in Bend and Redmond.
Condit also secured local funding for Oregon State University’s Juntos program, which helps Latino high school students earn a diploma, and guides them through the college application process.
“She essentially allowed herself to be in vulnerable spaces, and experienced a lot of discomfort so she could hear other people’s truths,” said Rutila Galvan-Rodriguez, a former coordinator with Juntos who now works for Better Together. “As a person of color, there’s not a lot of people we can say are true allies in this work, but she is one of those.”
Galvan-Rodriguez said Condit’s replacement should possess a strong ability to fight for equity, and hopes that it will be a person of color.
“It definitely needs to be someone with a fierce equity lens, not just, ‘Yes, I’ve done a training,’” she said. “We cannot afford to go backwards.”
Paul Andrews, superintendent of the High Desert Education Service District, called Condit a “rock star.” He wants the new director to have a strong focus on working with Central Oregon’s underrepresented communities, and people of color in particular, he said.
“(We need) to be responsive and aware of how our systems have not served everyone, and have been complicit in institutional racism,” Andrews said.
Condit hopes that Better Together will include even more people of color, and people who speak Spanish as their primary language, in the nonprofit’s decisions moving forward, she said.
“White people shouldn’t design systems for people of color, without the voices of people of color,” Condit said. “We keep getting it wrong, because we don’t know the lived experience.”
