With warmth and a smile (copy)

A view of Camp Tamarack, located in the Deschutes National Forest near Suttle Lake, in 2014.

 Camp Tamarack, file

Following accusations of transphobia and a hasty removal of students from a camp near Suttle Lake, the Culver School District met with an outdoor school last month to discuss their future together.

Superintendent Stefanie Garber and Camp Tamarack Executive Director Charlie Anderson released a joint statement Wednesday following the district’s removal last month of its students a few hours into a three-day trip.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.