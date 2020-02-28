The new K-4 magnet elementary school in Prineville will have one of five names, according to the Crook County School Board: Steins Pillar, Grizzly, Caldera, Ochoco or Frontier.
The school board also unveiled potential mascots and school colors earlier this week. The new elementary's mascot will be the Pioneers, Bears, Cougars, Eagles or Explorers, according to a Crook County School District press release. The possible new colors are blue and green, red and black, black and gold, blue and white, and brown and green.
The school board will announce its final choice for the school's name, mascot and colors at its March 9 regular meeting.
If Caldera is selected, it could possibly share that name with the new high school being built in Bend — Caldera is one of three name finalists for that school, opening in 2021.
The magnet elementary, opening due to crowding elementaries in the fast-growing Crook County School District, will open in the fall.
