Local alumni and philanthropists Cheryl and Terry Holden have given a historic $5 million gift to Clackamas Community College.
The funds will benefit career and technical education capital projects and initiatives, provide scholarships for students in CTE programs and benefit veterans at the community college, according to a news release from the college.
As a thank-you, the college will rename its Industrial Technology Center the Holden Industrial Technology Center.
The Holdens have a long history and connection with the college and the surrounding communities. Cheryl Holden grew up in Estacada and Terry Holden in Molalla.
When Terry Holden graduated from Molalla High School, he received a scholarship, which had a huge impact on him and made college accessible, according to the news release. Because the gift changed his life, he said he believes in paying it forward.
“Until then, I was still undecided in which direction I should follow,” Terry Holden said. “A generous scholarship gave me a clear path and made my decision easy.”
In 2016, he created his own scholarship by establishing the CCC Holden Scholarship Promise, which benefits students from the couple’s hometowns of Molalla and Estacada as well as Colton. The scholarship has been awarded to 40 students.
In 2018, the Holdens teamed up with Molalla alumni Dale and Julie Burghardt to give $220,000 to Molalla High School for career and technical education.
“The Holdens have supported many worthy causes, but career technical education has always been at the top of their list,” CCC President Tim Cook said. “Their affinity for affordable education and their deep love of their hometowns makes this gift to the college especially meaningful. Students for many years to come will benefit from their generosity.”
The new donation comes during a hard time at the college, as several programs, including CTE programs like welding and automotive service technology, face cuts because of a reported ongoing budget deficit.
The college is looking to reduce its budget by $1.3 million for the next fiscal year, according to spokesperson Lori Hall.
However, the gift cannot be used to prevent program eliminations or reductions, Hall said, because the Holdens designated the funds for students, career technical education capital projects and veterans, not general funding.
“Though it helps students afford college, it does not change the profit/losses of any of our programs,” Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.