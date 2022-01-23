Shortly after Jonathan Kline retired from 21 years in the United States Coast Guard, he decided, at 46, to go to college. Life in the service had been heavily regimented. His schedule was structured and, at times, predictable. So in the fall of 2019, when he started classes at Central Oregon Community College, he wasn’t used to the liberty that comes with choosing what he wanted to do and when.
“I was overwhelmed,” Kline said, adding: “I went from being in charge of 16 people and being a supervisor to now a student and having to completely shift how I viewed the world.”
The college is looking to help its more than 380 student veterans with transitions like Kline’s. In spring 2021, COCC applied and received a $41,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, helping fund the college’s first student veterans program coordinator in a two-year pilot project that started Tuesday.
With the help of veterans benefits, educators and administrators, Kline has managed to stay on-track through college. He has one lab to go before he receives an associate of applied science degree for piloting helicopters through the college’s aviation program, which has become popular among student veterans.
“I can really see the benefit of a position like that,” Kline said of the new coordinator.
“I think I had a really good experience transitioning through the resources I had at COCC, but I could have used a little bit more. Everybody can use a little bit more.”
Bonnie Jordan, the new coordinator, said of the transition between service and college “can be pretty daunting to a new student, especially for those who were recently discharged.”
Jordan’s goal is to connect with student veterans through outreach efforts and help them navigate academic life. She plans to help them reach veterans organizations around Central Oregon and connect with other student veterans by developing a veterans club. And she plans to help train other staff and faculty with the skills needed to work with student veterans.
“It’s really exciting that it’s here, the time has come, and we’re able to have this coordinator position,” said Jordan.
A born-and-raised Oregonian, Jordan came to value service to her country through her family, who were loggers and farmers. Her father served in the Navy in Vietnam, and her grandfather served in the Navy in World War II. When she worked at Portland Community College, she started to see the challenges that student veterans faced while navigating the world of higher education.
Through the new position, Jordan hopes to help student veterans find accommodations for any ailments they might have post-service. That includes directing them to resources for depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder, and pointing them toward disability accommodations if they have injuries or hearing problems.
Andrew Davis, director of student campus life at COCC, said that although student veterans are an important group to focus and provide help, they often do not want to be treated as a monolithic group. He said educators need to treat student veterans as individuals to help them find their way through academics.
“I think it’s important that our students understand that our institution really does value this,” Davis said.
It took a year for Kline to get used to college life. But, as a well-trained serviceman does, he knew how to buckle down. He was prompt, never showed up late for class and obsessed over his homework.
Kline knows it’s not always that easy for recently retired servicemen. Some enter the armed forces fresh out of high school and might not know what they want out of college. Others who serve in combat might have trouble finding a rhythm with school, he said.
But Kline said school can also help student veterans who struggle with depression find a sense of purpose. Recently, Kline completed COCC’s aviation program and became a certified flight instructor.
Within the next week or so, he’ll start teaching students how to fly helicopters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.