Central Oregon Community College on Wednesday announced that students and employees fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have the chance to win $500.
The community college is using the incentive to encourage students and staff to get vaccinated before the fall. Those who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 20 will be eligible to win one of over 100 gift cards valued at $500, $250 and $100.
"We know the COVID-19 vaccines are our most effective tool in the fight against the coronavirus, its deadly variants and the pandemic’s impact on our personal freedoms and public health," Dr. Alicia Moore, the college's vice president of student affairs said in a statement. "Thanks to federal funding, COCC is able to offer financial incentives as a way to say 'thanks' to students and employees for getting vaccinated."
For more information, visit the college's website.
A vaccination clinic is scheduled at the college's Madras campus on Aug. 20 and Sept. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible and no photo ID or health insurance is necessary. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available and Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.