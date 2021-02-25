This year's annual Season of Nonviolence lecture series hosted by Central Oregon Community College will conclude in the next two weeks with virtual events about the #MeToo movement and Native Americans.
On March 1 and 2, COCC will screen the documentary film "Nevertheless," about workplace and school-based sexual harassment, according to a college press release. To register for the screenings, email odi@cocc.edu. The film will be available to watch at any time on both days.
At noon on March 8, a discussion titled "Building Power and Change for Native People," about strategies to combat misconceptions about Native Americans, will be hosted by Savannah Romero, the release stated. Romero is a member of the Eastern Shoshone Nation, and a representative of IllumiNative, a nonprofit dedicated to changing how Americans talk about and with Native Americans.
Register for Romero's discussion by visiting cocc.edu/seasonofnonviolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.