Starting in the fall term, which begins Sept. 20, Central Oregon Community College will require all Wickiup Residence Hall students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccinations will also be required for students and faculty under specific disciplines and programs.
These programs include, but are not limited to, dental assisting, early childhood education, emergency medical technician, massage therapy, medical assisting, nursing, nursing assistant, paramedicine, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician.
Per Oregon state law, individuals will be able to request an exemption. Students living at Wickiup Hall who are not vaccinated due to the exemption will be required to take a weekly COVID test.
The college is encouraging all other students to get vaccinated and is offering incentives to students who get a COVID-19 shot. Incentives are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
