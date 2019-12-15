In an attempt to balance the populations in the seven areas that elect Central Oregon Community College’s board of directors, the college is changing the boundaries for five of the areas.

This means residents of the Tetherow neighborhood of Bend, Eagle Crest resort and much of the rural land between Redmond and Sisters will wind up in a different district when the next election is held in May 2021.

The board of directors unanimously voted at its Wednesday night meeting to shift the Tetherow region from the two zones representing Bend to the zone representing south Deschutes County and northern Lake and Klamath counties. The rural area between Redmond and Sisters, including Eagle Crest, was removed from the Redmond zone and placed in a geographically larger zone made up of Sisters, Tumalo and Bend’s northwest corner.

The COCC election zones were last adjusted in 2013.

Ron Paradis, COCC’s executive director of college relations, said state law mandates community college director zones to be as equal in population as possible.

As recently as November, the Redmond-area zone’s population was nearly 15% larger than the seven zones’ average population, according to the college. Meanwhile, the Sisters-area zone was about 8% smaller than the average zone population.

With the approved changes, each of the seven zones will be within 5% of each other’s population, according to college data.

Although the southern zone, which will add Tetherow, is currently close to the population average, there is a chance that northern Lake County could leave COCC’s district. This fall, a state commission recommended the sparsely populated area move to Klamath Community College’s district instead.

But Paradis said Wednesday he’d recommend tweaking the zones regardless of whether northern Lake County stays with COCC.

Laura Craska Cooper, chairwoman of the COCC board, said at the Wednesday meeting she and Paradis discussed waiting until after the 2020 census to make zone changes. But she noted that the next election for the board, in May 2021, will come before detailed census results are released.

Paradis said making this change early would prevent an awkward situation for potential board candidates in 2021, if they live in one of the areas moving to a different election zone.

“We didn’t want to do it just before an election, while somebody’s sitting there, contemplating whether to run or not,” he said at the Wednesday meeting.

“Then, all of a sudden, we pull the rug out from (under) a candidate.”

The COCC board members up for reelection in 2021 whose zones were affected by this change are Alan Unger, who represents the Redmond-area zone, and Erika Skatvold, who represents one of the two Bend-area zones.

Oliver Tatom, who represents the college’s southernmost zone, joked at the Wednesday meeting how strange it was that his district now included a west -side neighborhood of Bend.

“It took me a minute to wrap my head around this,” he said. “I live southeast of Bend, and yet somehow, I’m going to be representing this neighborhood on the west side.”