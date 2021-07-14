Students at Central Oregon Community College will be eligible for federal coronavirus relief funds beginning summer term.
More than $7 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will be distributed to students based on financial need and enrollment status. Grants will range between $400 and $1,300 per term, and be distributed throughout the academic year.
An additional $402,500 will support other programs including the Small Business Development Center to pay for workforce development classes, adult basic skills students’ laptop purchases and tuition assistance.
Nearly 1,700 students received financial support from the first round of relief funds. The federal funding is now available for undocumented students.
For more information contact Alicia Moore, the vice president of student affairs, at 541-383-7244 or amoore@cocc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.