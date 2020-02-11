A brand-new food truck was parked in front of Central Oregon Community College’s campus center Monday morning, earning curious glances from staff and students who walked by.
COCC culinary student Barclay Losse was greeting passersby from inside the truck, offering free coffee and Valentine’s Day-themed, heart-shaped lemon sugar cookies.
Ben Taber, an adjunct professor in COCC’s science department, was so ready for the free breakfast that he even brought his own mug, designed like a laboratory beaker, in preparation.
“I found out on Friday it was going to be here, so I put it on my calendar that I needed to be here right when it opens,” he said of the food truck. “I was very excited.”
Monday marked the first trip for the COCC culinary program’s new food truck away from the college’s culinary center on the other side of campus. For now, it’ll be used for occasional events for various culinary classes. But in the spring, there will be an entire course centered around managing a food truck business.
“I think we’re all a little bit interested in the mobile food truck scene because it’s everywhere now,” said Losse, 40.
The truck was purchased in November and named “Shirley Ray,” after the late philanthropist whose bequeathment paid for the vehicle, according to Thor Erickson, the chair of COCC’s culinary program. The truck cost about $135,000, said college spokesman Ron Paradis.
The food truck is a sign of COCC’s culinary program adapting to the dining craze that can be found throughout Oregon parking lots. A food truck is also a more accessible stepping stone into the culinary business world for graduating students, as it’s typically easier to run than a traditional sit-down location for aspiring restaurateurs, Erickson said.
“You look at restaurants like Spork and others in town that started out as food trucks, and then grew into a brick-and-mortar operation,” he said. “This is a little more attainable — you’re not tied to one location, and because of the small nature of it, you don’t need to have a lot of overhead cost on labor.”
Losse, who owned a raw vegan cheesecake business before starting culinary classes at COCC, agreed with Erickson.
“The cool thing about the food truck is, especially for younger students who want to start on their own, I think they can wrap their head around this a little bit easier than owning a building downtown and staffing the whole thing,” he said.
The food truck is 20 feet long and has an array of cooking equipment on board, so multiple culinary and baking classes can use it. There’s a grill, a flat-top griddle, stove, convection oven, deep-fryer, coffee maker, full-sized freezer and both full-sized and mini refrigerators. And most importantly, there’s plenty of counter space so students can prep food, Erickson said.
The truck will eventually travel to other spots outside the Bend COCC campus, including the three other college campuses in Redmond, Madras and Prineville, according to Erickson.
“We hope that these students can successfully operate this kind of business, then give back to the community, which helped build the truck,” he said. “It’s kind of a full circle.”
Some students said they were excited to start using the truck, and even planned on starting food trucks of their own after earning their degrees.
COCC culinary student Shannon Merrill, 52, said she wanted to open her own food truck focusing on food for people with dietary restrictions like gluten or lactose intolerance.
She preferred a food truck rather than a brick-and-mortar restaurant partly because of a truck’s mobility, as well as the more intimate connection it provides for the customer, she said.
“The interaction at a food truck is fun,” Merrill said. “I think people get excited when they see it, because they’re so close to the food production that it creates an excitement and energy over food.”
