Throughout July, Bend-La Pine School District set up an obstacle course at two different sites and invited people to come have a free barbecue lunch and test drive a school bus.
The school district promised prospective school bus divers a job interview on the spot with wages starting at $20 an hour and benefits for those who work at least four hours each day.
Steven Herron, the district's chief human resources officer, said the school district increased wages for the position in the beginning of summer to stay competitive with the private sector during a national labor shortage.
"It's important as a public institution that we're neither out there at the front of the market nor trailing at the back of the market," Herron said. "We want to be competitive while being responsible with public funds."
Bend-La Pine Schools and other school districts across Central Oregon are finding it difficult to recruit classified staff, which are support staff and include bus drivers, food service workers and teaching assistants.
School districts tend to have a predictable hiring cycle with an uptick in hiring of teachers immediately after the end of the school year, Herron said. By midsummer, he said most of the hiring activity is around the classified positions.
"It's a tight market, and we're having to work hard and be active in our recruiting efforts," he said. "I do think this particular summer is more difficult than historically has been the case."
Tracie Renwick, the human resources director for Redmond School District, said the level of people leaving classified positions is unprecedented. She said some people chose to retire during the coronavirus pandemic, and others decided to call it quits.
"Some of it with bus drivers, I think, too, is just not knowing," Renwick said. "We were in full shutdown so they were at some point two springs ago wondering about their positions. Happily, we didn't lay anyone off and we didn't reduce anyone's hours. But it did leave an imprint on people that things may not be as stable."
Redmond School District is also incentivizing bus drivers by offering benefits for part time workers and a $500 bonus after 90 days. She said the school district is also negotiating a pandemic related bonus with the local classified employee association.
Renwick said that with vacancies in most classified positions, the school district can compensate by extending shifts or creating work-arounds.
"But you need one driver for every bus," she said. "The impact could be having to have more creativity around our bus route. We haven't gone there yet. We don't want to do something like outsource our transportation. We really feel like it's important to employ our own bus drivers and provide that support and kind of that sense of community as a district."
Renwick and Herron said that despite the challenges with hiring this year, they remain optimistic.
Damon Runberg, an Oregon regional economist, described the school districts as an innocent bystander in a skewed labor market with unprecedented levels of hiring demand, particularly for low wage workers.
He said recruitment of classified workers, who tend to earn less on the wage spectrum, is a pinch point in the labor market nationally, especially in Central Oregon where the economy is largely driven by tourism.
"That is the sort of wage area that was hit the hardest with COVID related layoffs," Runberg said. "And so you would think there'd be just an abundant supply of workers to fill those jobs. However, because of (a) sort of boost to income from federal assistance, a lot of workers were able to sort of get by unaffected or at least see full wage replacement during the pandemic.
"And so there's not like a crisis moment for them, so they're able to be a little bit more choosy in what job did they want to pursue."
However, Runberg said people expecting to see the labor market balance out when federal expansion of unemployment benefits expire in September are misguided.
"As we've seen, some neighboring states around us like Idaho and Montana turned those benefits down at the beginning of summer and they are still having a very hard time finding workers in that wage spectrum in those states," he said.
Runberg said there are not as many unemployed workers on the sidelines as people might think, adding that the unemployment rates in the region are only about two points off the pre-pandemic level, which was historically low.
Meanwhile, businesses trying to recover from the pandemic are looking to rehire lower wage workers, Runberg said, and many are growing because of a surge in demand. He said many businesses are also facing high rates of attrition with people leaving for better opportunities or to retire.
"Someone like the school district is sort of in the middle of this storm," Runberg said. "They're probably not hiring more than they would in a typical year … however they're competing now against a bunch of businesses that are trying to hire similar types of workers.
"That's led to really dramatic wage increases … and so if the school district isn't keeping pace with the market rates for those workers, then they're going to have a particularly hard time finding those workers."
However, Runberg said that even if school districts cannot be as competitive in wages, there are other dials they can turn.
"Scheduling, I think, is a big piece of that," he said. "A bus driver has very specific hours that could be really attractive if you're someone who doesn't want to sit behind a computer for eight hours a day."
