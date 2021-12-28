When Katy Brooks heard that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wouldn’t support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, she said she was “deeply disappointed.”
A member of the Oregon State Early Learning Council, Brooks said the bill could have had a major impact on Central Oregonians’ access to child care and early education. She’s one of several people working on strengthening those industries who were anticipating possible benefits from the plan before Manchin said no on Dec. 19, all but dooming the passage of Biden’s signature piece of legislation.
“There’s so many people and children whose lives would be so much better,” said Brooks, chief executive officer of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. “It’s, at best, disheartening.”
The plan’s signature components included free preschool and subsidized child care. It pledged $109 billion toward free preschool for as many as 6 million 3- and 4-year-olds. And it dedicated $276 billion over six years for parents seeking child care for children up to age 5.
Manchin cited inflation and increasing national debt as among the primary concerns that led to his decision, which infuriated Democrats. Republicans, united in opposing the bill, had also voiced concerns over the bill’s costs and funding. Manchin is a centrist Democrat who often votes with Republicans and without whose vote Democrats in the Senate don’t have the numbers to pass the bill.
But officials in Central Oregon, which researchers call a “child care desert,” voiced a need for funding so families can find an affordable place for their children to learn and stay while parents go to work.
“Families have to be able to access (early education and child care) to have good outcomes for children in elementary and on into high school and beyond,” said Brenda Comini of the Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon. She added: “It affects our whole economic picture.”
Early education demand in region
Part of the plan’s funding would go toward programs such as Head Start, which prepares infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families for school.
Scott Cooper, executive director of the nonprofit NeighborImpact, said his organization’s Head Start program rejects roughly four to five families every day who make too much money to qualify, amounting to hundreds of families each year.
If a family makes more than the federal poverty threshold — $26,500 annually for a four-person family, for example — they are ineligible for Head Start, though some families who make more may apply for exceptions.
Research from the National Institutes of Health shows that kids who access early education are less likely to be arrested, more likely to graduate high school and less likely to struggle with substance abuse as adults. That’s why Cooper advocates for more accessible early education.
“If you aren’t seeing poverty in Central Oregon, you aren’t looking hard enough,” he said.
Cooper said he doesn’t care whether the money comes from Biden’s bill or elsewhere, so long as more kids have somewhere to go.
Child care desert
But finding kids somewhere to go is challenging in today’s expensive child care industry. With high facility costs and meager staff wages, it’s an industry with an economic model that Brooks called “so broken that most providers don’t last.” Since March 2020, 9% of child care programs have closed, according to estimates from Child Care Aware.
In Bend, leases are expensive, meaning meager wages for staff and steep prices for families. Some child care staff work multiple jobs and often cannot afford to put their children in the very facilities where they work, multiple officials said. In addition, costly child care is driving some families out of the workforce, contributing to the ongoing labor shortage.
“This really should be looked at by folks as an essential workforce, period,” Brooks said.
A recent poll conducted by National Public Radio, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that more than a third of families with young children are facing serious problems finding child care when adults need to work. And in the last few months, the same poll found, 44% of households with children 18 and younger have faced serious financial problems, with Black and Latino households most affected.
These trends are also present in Oregon. A May report from Oregon State University shows that as of March 2020, every county in Oregon had three children under the age of 2 for one child care slot.
Although Brooks said she understands the demand the ambitious bill would have placed on taxpayers, she said there were components of it that would have made valuable strides toward dealing with challenges present in the child care industry, including funding the physical costs of facilities.
Pieces of the bill still have potential to move forward, but Manchin’s move, announced on Fox News Dec. 19, imperiled the package as a whole. Brooks, who urged Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to vote yes on the plan, said she plans to continue fighting for more accessible child care. Comini said she, too, is hopeful that parts of the bill will come through.
“I believe something will happen,” Comini said. “And I think that it will bode well for us in Oregon and in Central Oregon.”
