Central Oregon Community College announced Wednesday it would speed up its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff.
College president Laurie Chesley said in a statement the deadline was moved from March 18 to Feb. 9. The shortened deadline comes after a federal appeals court reinstated vaccine mandates for large employers.
The statement said COCC will continue offering in-person classes during winter term just like it did fall term. That means classes will be capped at 50% capacity or 100 people depending on which is more, and only half of the college’s courses will be held in-person.
“We are also closely watching COVID-19 cases across our region and our state, paying particular attention to the rise of the Omicron variant,” Chesley said. “The science remains clear that COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and masks are an individual’s most effective means to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. So get vaccinated, Bobcats — and then get boosted as soon as you are eligible.”
The move also comes as the new, highly transmissible coronavirus variant drives infection rates in Central Oregon. Deschutes County reported more COVID-19 cases per capita over the past week than any other county in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The statement said the college is “working expeditiously” to iron out all the details of how to report vaccination status, request exemptions or provide proof of weekly testing.
