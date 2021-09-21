A new construction classroom at Crook County High School in Prineville is giving students the opportunity to work in small groups and learn trades including roofing, concrete tile setting, plumbing and solar panel installation. The classroom has 20 different stations where students gain real, hands-on experience in each trade. Ryan Cochran, the school’s career and technical education
, or CTE, coordinator, said that once construction 2 and 3 classes are added, students will be able to complete the series in three trimesters and earn a national certification in construction. Construction, along with robotics and computer science, are the latest additions to the school’s CTE offerings, and the classes are full. “A lot of our kids’ goals are to go to college and get a degree,” Cochran said. “But a lot of our kids want to go into some amazing trade jobs that are much needed and have great wages. Ultimately, that’s what we want to provide is an avenue for kids that are college-bound and also career-bound.” CTE programs provide students an opportunity to explore potential career paths in high school and give them
courses that teach
technical skills and applied academics and
lead to a career after graduation. Programs and career paths range from agriculture, automotive, construction, graphic design, health science, culinary and manufacturing. With increasing costs of higher education, educators say there has been a shift in how students look at paths after high school. Educators argue that options like technical trade school, apprenticeship programs and two-year degrees can lead to just as good, if not better, quality of life than the traditional four-year path. Participation in CTE programs has
also been shown to lead to higher high school graduation rates. Cochran said the school district has placed more emphasis on CTE programs over the past few years, a trend seen in districts throughout Central Oregon. Brook Rich, the director of CTE and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics
at High Desert Education Service District, estimates that CTE programs across Central Oregon schools have grown by 30% over the past five years. Rich said the expansion of programs regionally and across the country is part of a federal push, and because
schools have seen a statewide infusion of funds supporting the programs. It’s a comeback after many programs throughout the country and regionally were gutted during the Great Recession, she said. Rich coordinates with schools to develop programs, a process that involves looking at high-demand career sectors in the region. The fastest growing job sectors in Central Oregon are currently health care, manufacturing, construction and technology, she said. Brian Cook, the principal of Madras High School, said a number of the school’s CTE programs that were dismantled during the recession were restored by 2015. Graduation rates have since skyrocketed. In the 2015-
16 school year, the Madras High graduation rate was 60% and grew to 91% by 2018-
19. The graduation rate for Native American students was 39% in 2015-
16 and shot up to 93% in 2018-
19. “CTE definitely plays a large role in graduation rates for all of our students because they’re engaged,” Cook said. “They’re doing something they love and they come to school to do that. “They see, ‘I’m doing something I love, and this can transition into something for me in the future.’” At Caldera High School, Bend-La Pine Schools’ newest campus, which opened earlier this month, CTE classrooms were intentionally placed
by the entrance so
students could
pique their interest in the various programs including health sciences, engineering and design, construction, entrepreneurship and the arts. Bekki Tucker, a business teacher at the high school, said students are encouraged to take plenty of elective classes in their first
year to explore different options. “It’s a great way for kids to explore rather than tie them down to a specific pathway early on in high school,” she said. “This way they can find their passion. “A lot of my students go to college. It’s just showing kids that there’s other pathways besides college. There are trade schools. There are technical programs that you can go to.” Jeff Baisch, a business teacher at La Pine High School, offers three business tracks for students including a hospitality, tourism and recreation track. He has partnered with Sunriver Resort to connect students to summer jobs, which for many students has turned into permanent employment after graduation. “If we’re looking for a career that has good upward mobility for a student that isn’t going to go to a four-year, working in hospitality, tourism, recreation in Central Oregon is really a feasible option,” Baisch said. Baisch also has a finance track that
includes a personal finance class, an introduction into banking and finance class and advanced placement economics. He has partnered with Mid Oregon Credit Union, which employs and provides students with industry training and installed a student
-run credit union on campus. Eden Hirshon-Stahl, a freshman at Montana State University majoring in accounting, took Baisch’s hospitality, tourism, recreation and finance tracks throughout her time at La Pine High School. She also worked at the student run credit union. Hirshon-Stahl said the classes made it clear that she wanted to pursue a career in accounting, and that the process gave her a sense of accomplishment. “I didn’t know if I wanted to go to community college or if I wanted to go to a four-year,” she said. “But once I did start, I realized that higher education, a four-year, is better for me and better for what I wanted to go into. “It helped me choose and really impacted my life in how my path has gone so far.”
