With its state-of-the-art design, large windows and abundant natural light flowing through the open layout, Caldera High School feels more like a college campus.
The commons area and library are expected to be the hub of Caldera High, when Bend-La Pine Schools’ first large high school in two decades opens to students Sept. 8.
Chris Boyd, the high school’s principal, said that while commons are typically large spaces with a lot of cafeteria tables, the one at Caldera High will only seat 350 students out of its 1,400-student capacity. The library does not have closed doors or a quiet policy, allowing students to flow in and out.
“I expect this library to be a busy, active place,” Boyd said. “The pulse of the school is going to go through this space, and that’s really per design.”
While the building at 60925 SE 15th St. is comparable in square footage to other high schools in the district, Boyd said more square footage was used for open spaces or glass meeting rooms where students can study and collaborate, and also eat lunch or take breaks.
He said teachers will use those spaces to teach students how to work in small groups or independently while completing a task.
“From a teaching, learning standpoint, I love having these spaces because I feel like it fits our mission of preparing kids to be independent members of community and society where we won’t always be there with them and their parents won’t always be there with them,” Boyd said.
Large windows throughout the building and the use of glass in classrooms allows natural light to flow through the halls which connect about 60 classrooms, including several career and technical education classrooms, and a 600-seat auditorium.
Boyd said the open layout allows students and staff to see each other from opposite ends of a space. He said the visibility is good from a supervision standpoint, but also has a calming effect.
“Sometimes teaching and learning can feel isolating because you’re in your classroom, you have your group of kids and the curriculum,” Boyd said. “But that ability to look through or out my classroom and potentially into yours to see what your students are doing in the library, it creates cohesion.”
Mike Condon, the project manager, said two entrances into the building are designed to separate visitors from students for student safety. The career technical education classrooms for programs including health sciences, engineering and design, construction, entrepreneurship and the arts were specifically designed with windows and were situated by the entrance for students.
“It’s really intentional because we want people to walk in, see this lab and be like, ‘Oh, that looks like a cool class. I want to take that class,’” Condon said.
The athletic complex abuts the south end of the building, and a pathway, called the promenade, connects all the facilities. The natural High Desert landscape, including ponderosa and juniper trees, was preserved along the pathway.
Condon said the pathway will also connect the campus to a future middle school across the street.
Caldera High School will only open this fall to ninth and 10th graders. The other grade levels will be added one year at a time.
Boyd said the high school’s name, picked to represent southeast Bend, was inspired by Newberry Caldera to the south. Its mascot, Wolfpack, was picked by a committee because it represents community and togetherness.
“We were really drawn to that symbolic nature of, ‘We’re a pack,’” Boyd said. “We’re a group. We function together, we have different roles and responsibilities, but we still have one mission and one idea that we’re striving to.”
