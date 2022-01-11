The spreading omicron variant prompted Bend-La Pine school district officials to restrict attendance at school athletic events, student performances and club activities and raise the possibility that students will have to return to remote learning because of staffing shortages.
“We are backfilling staff vacancies at every opportunity with staff from all departments, including administrators,” Superintendent Steven Cook said in an email to district families Friday. “Due to the increasing numbers of persons continuing to be isolated due to COVID-19, we may soon be in a position in which we are unable to have students learn safely at school due to staffing shortages. Should this occur, we would move a classroom, or entire school, to remote learning.”
It’s a prospect Cook described as “a last resort,” emphasizing the district’s goal in keeping students in the classroom.
To emphasize the seriousness, Cook told school board members Tuesday night that more than 500 students and 100 staffers were in isolation after contracting the coronavirus. He said substitute teachers are in such demand, that officials are urging anyone eligible to apply.
The new restrictions, which began Monday, are meant to curb the spread of the virus during extracurricular activities:
• The district capped spectator capacity at sporting events and other performances to four seats per student participant, and one person per student for novice and middle school wrestling and swimming. Each student guest will have to be on a list prior to the event and provide a photo ID at the door. No other spectators will be allowed.
• The district clarified that noncompliance with COVID-19 protocols like masking at events “could lead to verbal and written warning ultimately denying permission to enter and being trespassed from school properties.”
• The district banned outside food and drinks.
Bend-La Pine officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.
Cook detailed in the email what the transition would look like should schools shut down, and said families should begin considering how they would navigate a return to remote learning.
“We believe we have proven that, with mitigation strategies in place like masking, and distancing, our schools are among the safest places for our students,” Cook said in the email. “However, we cannot continue to provide on-site instruction in a safe environment if we do not have sufficient staffing.”
Cook praised the district’s efforts at mitigating COVID-19 spread, calling schools “among the safest places for our students” due to efforts like masking and distancing. He said the district is committed to continuing extracurricular activities, calling them “critical offerings” for students.
“District leaders have been communicating with state health officials, meeting regularly with local health officials and our pediatric advisory team to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our community, and we’ve also been closely tracking data, nearly hourly, to determine COVID’s impact on our ability to continue to keep classrooms open,” Cook said.
If the schools go remote, students would receive remote teacher instruction “via their school issued iPad,” Cook said. There would also be a five-to-10 day transition period as students return to remote learning, Cook said.
The omicron variant is driving the largest and most rapid case spike Oregon has faced since March 2020. Last week, the Oregon Health Authority reported multiple record breaking daily case counts, with Deschutes County reporting the highest case count per capita among Oregon’s 36 counties and the second-highest positive test rate.
The latest surge prompted state health and education leadership on Jan. 3 to call on schools to either cancel extracurricular activities or implement mitigating measures. In response, nearly every Central Oregon school district said in interviews last week that extracurriculars would go on as usual for now.
But cases were already beginning to rise in some districts, forcing schools to send students home who were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. In Redmond, 88 students and 31 staff members have confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, according to the district’s dashboard. The Bend-La Pine COVID-19 dashboard, however, was down Tuesday because of the high number of cases.
The regional case spike also prompted an announcement Sunday from the Jefferson County School District that Warm Springs K-8 Academy will be closed this week.
The district clarified that “current numbers of COVID-related absences for students and staff are not driving this decision,” noting that the decision was made to stem rising case counts throughout the tribal community.
The reservation has around 140 active COVID-19 cases, Louie Pitt, director of government affairs, told The Bulletin Tuesday.
Cook asked families to help the district keep extracurriculars going by following pandemic guidance. He said: “Our hope is that these temporary measures will be short lived.”
