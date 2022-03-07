A group of student artists from Bend-La Pine Schools who submitted their work to a regional arts program received awards, and 10 of them will go on to have their work judged in national competitions, according to a press release from the district.
The students’ work was recognized by the Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards, with 10 winning ‘Gold Keys,’ 14 winning ‘Silver Keys,’ and 36 winning honorable mentions. Students who won ‘Gold Keys,’ which is the highest honor, will have their work judged nationally. They are:
Caldera High School:
Daniela Navarrete, Photography – “Curiosity”
Mountain View High School:
Sahalie Carnahan-Ramsey, Photography – “In Bloom” and “Alluring”
Mariel Dickerson, Digital Art – “Overgrown”
Darby O’Donnell, Digital Art – “Our Very Own Definition of ‘Safe’”
Summit High School:
Gillie Bird, Painting – “At Peace, Alone”
Felix Cowan, Comic Art – “The Lovely Country Issue # 1”
Eleanor Gingerich, Ceramics & Glass – Untitled
Joshua Mannila, Photography – “Retro Summer”
Antonia Prinster, Drawing and Illustration – “Three Sisters and Broken Top”
The district plans to hold an art show in downtown Bend in April to showcase the students’ work.
