Online registration for incoming kindergarten students opened Friday morning for Bend-La Pine Schools.
Families with a child starting kindergarten in the fall can register through Bend-La Pine's website, according to a school district press release.
Those who can't or don't wish to apply online can ask for a paper enrollment form by calling their neighborhood school, the press release stated. An attendance area map of Bend-La Pine's neighborhood elementary schools is available on the school district's website.
Future kindergarteners must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to register, the press release stated.
For more information about Bend-La Pine Schools kindergarten registration in both English and Spanish, families can call 541-355-8750.
